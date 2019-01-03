Encompass Health to build its first hospital in Iowa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will build its first inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Iowa. The 40-bed, freestanding hospital will be located near the southwest corner of Oakdale Boulevard and Coral Court in Coralville and is expected to begin serving patients in the second quarter of 2020.

"We are excited to extend our services to Iowa through this state-of-the-art hospital in Coralville. For more than 30 years, Encompass Health has delivered high-quality rehabilitative services with a goal of helping patients return to their communities after facing a life-altering illness or injury," said Troy DeDecker, president of Encompass Health's central region. "Beginning 2020, we look forward to providing patients in Johnson County and the surrounding communities with rehabilitative care that is tailored to meet their needs."

In addition to 40 private patient rooms, the hospital will include a large therapy gym, rehabilitation technologies, activities-of-daily-living suite, dining room, in-house pharmacy and courtyard. It will provide comprehensive rehabilitative services to patients overcoming major illnesses and injuries including stroke and other neurological disorders, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and complex orthopedic conditions.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2019, and the project will represent an investment of approximately $27 million. The hospital will join Encompass Health's central region, which includes 19 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals located in Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio and a portion of Tennessee, with one additional location currently under construction in South Dakota.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 130 hospitals and 278 home health & hospice locations in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a set of shared values, Encompass Health is the result of the union between HealthSouth Corporation and Encompass Home Health & Hospice, and is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to the likelihood, timing and effects of the completion of this hospital project, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Encompass Health's actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the regulatory review and approval process, any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that may be brought by or against the Company; the possibility this project will experience unexpected delays; the ability to successfully complete and integrate this project consistent with Encompass Health's growth strategy, including realization of anticipated revenues, cost savings, and productivity improvements arising from the related operations and avoidance of unforeseen exposure to liabilities; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry at either or both of the federal and state levels; competitive pressures in the healthcare industry and Encompass Health's response thereto; the hospital's ability to maintain proper local, state and federal licensing; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems; Encompass Health's ability to attract and retain nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals in a highly competitive environment with often severe staffing shortages and the impact on Encompass Health's labor expenses from potential union activity and staffing shortages; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017.

