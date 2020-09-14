Encora Appoints Asaf Kharal as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora, a leader in Outsourced Product Development (OPD) services, today announced that Asaf Kharal has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Counsel effective Sept. 1, 2020. In this critical role, Kharal is a strategic advisor to the organization and Encora's Board of Directors. He will provide wide-ranging business and legal counsel on areas of business development, customer contracts, commercial arrangements, employment and labor relations, financial transactions, corporate governance and compliance.

"We're well-poised to grow our leadership position in the Outsourced Product Development market as we expand our global capabilities, deepen customer relationships and continue to attract top talent to move our business forward," said Venu Raghavan, co-founder & CEO, Encora. "We are delighted to have Asaf on board as a member of our executive leadership team. His global business acumen and extensive experience in leading legal teams for growth-focused companies will not only strengthen our legal function but also bolster our growth efforts."

Kharal is a highly accomplished legal professional with extensive experience in working with high-growth companies, including Google, Tesla, Arista, Zscaler and Nutanix. He joins Encora from Prysm, a new-gen display and visual collaboration solutions provider, where he served as Vice President and General Counsel. Earlier in his career, Kharal served as Senior Counsel at Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati, where he provided insights to clients on corporate governance, strategic transactions, licensing, protecting and transferring of intellectual property, negotiating joint ventures and financial transactions. He has also counseled clients in the areas of data privacy, policy and compliance.

"It's with great pleasure that I join Encora at such an exciting time in the company's history," said Kharal. "I look forward to working with the world-class team in scaling legal capabilities to support Encora's ambitious growth plan."

To learn more about Kharal and the Encora senior leadership team, please visit https://www.encora.com/about.

About Encora

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Encora is an established leader in outsourced product development services that specializes in innovation acceleration for leading-edge technology companies. With over 4,000 associates in 20+ offices and innovation labs across U.S., Mexico, Central & South America, India, and Asia Pacific, Encora's global talent pool, micro-industry vertical expertise and proprietary agile engineering capabilities enable clients to improve their speed to impact. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

