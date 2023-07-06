ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR WORKERS RATIFY CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS, UNITE HERE

News provided by

Teamsters Local 25

06 Jul, 2023, 11:26 ET

Workers Avert Strike, Secure Strong New Teamster Contract

BOSTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1,400 workers at Encore Boston Harbor represented by Teamsters Local 25 and UNITE HERE Local 26 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new contract. Local 25 represents 200 workers in the warehouse, horticulture, and floral departments, as well as workers in the call center, limo drivers and dispatchers, traffic attendants, valet and booth attendants at Encore.

One week prior to the contract expiration, Encore workers voted 963 to 13 to authorize a strike set to begin on July 1 if an agreement had not been reached.

"Together we win, divided we beg," said Thomas G. Mari, President of Local 25. "We stuck together through difficult negotiations and won a strong contract providing good wages, benefits, and job security for our members. This great result proves the importance of solidarity and remaining unified as union brothers and sisters in the face of any fight."

The new contract includes many improvements including an immediate increase to wages, New England Teamsters Pension Fund contributions, and improved attendance policy language.

Teamsters Local 25 represents more than 12,000 members and their families in greater Boston and southern New England. For more information, visit teamsterslocal25.com.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 25

