Encore RV Resorts and Thousand Trails Campgrounds Partners with Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy now features an enhanced campground section on its website which allows customers who are looking to rent an RV the opportunity to browse RV inventory and book sites at Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds. As people search for travel options this season, Outdoorsy enables travelers of all kinds to easily book an RV and travel to top outdoor destinations like Mt. Hood Village outside of Portland, OR to Lake George Escape in upstate New York.

"This partnership feels natural and with the popularity of RVing on the rise, it makes sense to help offer travelers looking to rent an RV through Outdoorsy the option to easily book an RV site at one of the Encore and Thousand Trails locations," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Encore and Thousand Trails. "Introducing our nearly 200 campgrounds to Outdoorsy customers makes for a seamless user experience to kick off any vacation."

"As the new face of outdoor travel, Outdoorsy's mission is to ensure everyone has the access, choice and opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and the benefits of road travel," said Jen Young, co-founder and CMO of Outdoorsy. "By adding bookable campgrounds to our platform, we're providing travelers with an easier way to hit the road and experience an RV trip."

About Encore/Thousand Trails and Outdoorsy

Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds are part of a network of more than 190 RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising more than 80,000 sites. With more than 200,000 unique vehicles available to rent in 4,800+ cities across 14 countries, Outdoorsy is the largest and most trusted RV rental marketplace in the world. For more information please visit RVontheGo.com and Outdoorsy.com .

