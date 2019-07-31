Encore: W Hotels Brings WAKE UP CALL To W Dubai - The Palm

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates , July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels Worldwide today announces that WAKE UP CALL – the brand's groundbreaking music festival series - will be held October 10-12, 2019 at W Dubai – The Palm. Designed to reward loyal members of Marriot Bonvoy with insider access to the brand's long-standing passion for music, WAKE UP CALL takes the festival experience off the fields and onto fabulous hotel grounds, all while highlighting W's signature Whatever/Whenever® philosophy. Room key and ticket holders can check in and check out performances throughout the hotel – from WET deck DJ parties to main stage live sets – by some of the hottest acts in music today including live dance phenomenon RÜFÜS DU SOL, Rita Ora, and a special DJ set by Disclosure. It's all access (and perhaps a bit of excess) for a fun-filled weekend in the sun.

"WAKE UP CALL has raised the volume on the festival circuit," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "Festival goers don't necessarily want to sleep in a field, line-up for a portable toilet or sample the standard festival fast food. Our guests want all the playful luxuries of a W Hotel stay whilst they enjoy incredible artists and an authentic festival vibe. WAKE UP CALL offers just that. It's a truly unforgettable experience that we are excited to bring to our newest hotel in the Middle East, W Dubai – The Palm."

The Line-up

With a mix of big-name artists as well as new/next talent, WAKE UP CALL at W Dubai – The Palm will include performances by RÜFÜS DU SOL, who will be making their debut performance in Dubai, Rita Ora, and Disclosure (DJ set). Artists will perform for WAKE UP CALL festival goers in settings much more intimate than those of a typical festival environment – like the hotel's incredible WET (pool) deck with sweeping skyline views on the coveted beachfront of The Palm, bringing festival revelers closer to the music than ever before.

This 2019 festival is the next stop on the brand's WAKE UP CALL world tour which kicked off in 2018 in Los Angeles (W Hollywood), Barcelona (W Barcelona) and Bali (W Bali – Seminyak). The festival series has included mind-blowing music performances from top talent including Charli XCX, Phantogram, Martin Solveig, and Tove Lo among others who rocked the global line-up. Additional acts for WAKE UP CALL at W Dubai – The Palm will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Rider

In true W fashion, WAKE UP CALL at W Dubai – The Palm provides every opportunity for playful luxe indulgence - including an all-star culinary line-up that rivals the weekend's on-stage talent. Not your standard festival fare, WAKE UP CALL will offer world-class dishes from Massimo Bottura's Torno Subito and Akira Back's rooftop namesake restaurant, plus a brunch spread decadent enough to cure the aftermath of any non-stop night (or three). Not up for the sit-down experience? Stay in bed, this festival comes with room service.

W shares our guests' passion for living life to the fullest, where fitness and fun are all wrapped together. For the music-lovers who don't want to skip a workout, the multi-day festival includes opportunities to DETOX RETOX REPEAT with FUEL classes set to the weekend's soundtrack. Guests will be able to pick their favorite way to work up a sweat and add trainer-led sessions into their itineraries.

Iconic Venue

Located on the Palm Jumeirah, the largest man-made island in the world and one of Dubai's most iconic attractions, W Dubai – The Palm provides a stunning setting for a festival experience like no other. Poolside sets, main stage acts on the beach and rooftop rhythms at sunset will keep the whole property bumping day and night - an unforgettable experience only a W Hotels music festival can provide.

Go All Out in the City of Gold

WAKE UP CALL is upping the FOMO factor exclusively for members of Marriott Bonvoy, the recently renamed travel program, replacing Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards. Members can bid their points for exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments packages that make backstage passes look passé. Play ping pong against RÜFÜS DU SOL, dress up for a private DJ performance and hang session with Disclosure, or recharge with an intimate yoga session with Rita Ora. VIP viewing access is a given with each Marriott Bonvoy Moment, guaranteeing members go beyond 'all-access'. For more information, or to bid on these Marriott Bonvoy Moments, visit Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

"We are giving Marriott Bonvoy members the opportunity to book experiences directly with their favorite artists as only W can," added Ingham. "We know that music fans who are part of our loyalty program are looking for anything but the ordinary, and our exclusive packages make the outrageous a reality at W Dubai – The Palm."

For more information or to purchase your tickets, please visit www.wakeupcallfest.com .

