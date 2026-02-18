EncorVita™ Health Acquires Menopause and Sexual Health Education Platform to Expand Provider Training in Medical Aesthetic Clinics

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EncorVita™ Health, a women's health company focused on expanding care for women navigating perimenopause and menopause, announced it has acquired provider-facing menopause and sexual health education and clinical assets from Eterna, Inc. The assets include intellectual property originally developed through more than a decade of clinical practice across multi-state women's health clinics at HerMD™.

EncorVita Health's focus on bringing menopause care into aesthetic clinics addresses one of the most pressing gaps in women's health today. More than 50 million women in the U.S. are entering perimenopause and menopause, yet there remains a severe shortage of clinicians formally trained to diagnose and manage menopause and sexual health conditions. At the same time, aesthetic clinics — where many women already seek trusted care — are increasingly positioned to expand into holistic, longevity-focused women's health but often lack the education, protocols and clinical resources to do so responsibly.

The acquired assets include a comprehensive education platform and a robust suite of clinical resources designed to integrate menopause care into practice. The clinical frameworks are informed by nationally recognized and published guidelines, as well as insights from more than ten years of clinical experience, enabling rigorous, continually refined standards of care.

"Our goal is to build the premier women's health education and resource platform — one that ensures far more women of perimenopausal age receive the informed, evidence-based care and provider support they are actively seeking and deserve," said Amber Edwards, Founder and CEO of EncorVita™ Health. "This platform provides an extraordinary clinical foundation. By scaling them through EncorVita, we can empower clinics with the education, protocols, and support."

"Over the past decade, we helped build and refine a clinically rigorous model for menopause and sexual health care," said Komel Caruso, CEO of Eterna, Inc. "EncorVita represents an opportunity to expand that knowledge empowering more providers and reaching exponentially more women."

This acquisition marks a foundational step in EncorVita's long-term strategy to build a comprehensive women's health platform integrating education, clinical resources and curated solutions.

About EncorVita™ Health

EncorVita™ Health is a provider-facing women's health education and enablement platform serving aesthetic and specialty clinics. The company offers digital education, clinical protocols and implementation support to help clinicians expand into perimenopause and sexual health care. For additional information, visit www.encorvita.com .

SOURCE EncorVita Health