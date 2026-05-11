EncorVita™ Health Appoints Dr. Robin Noble as Chief Medical Officer

Nationally recognized menopause expert and women's health advocate brings more than two decades of clinical leadership to EncorVita's provider education platform.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EncorVita™ Health, a women's health company focused on expanding care for women navigating menopause and sexual health, today announced the appointment of Dr. Robin Noble, MD, MHCDS, MSCP, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Noble will oversee EncorVita's medical direction and clinical standards and guide the company's expansion toward a full menopause operating system for clinicians and their practices.

A board-certified OB-GYN and Menopause Society Certified Practitioner (MSCP) with more than 25 years of clinical experience specializing in the menopausal transition, sexual health, and gynecologic care, Dr. Noble is one of the country's most respected voices in menopause medicine. She is known for her clinical expertise, her work advancing evidence-based approaches to hormone therapy, and her longstanding commitment to improving care for women in midlife. She currently serves as Chief Medical Advisor for Let's Talk Menopause, a national nonprofit dedicated to menopause education and advocacy, where she has been a prominent voice challenging outdated interpretations of hormone therapy research and advocating for individualized, patient-centered care.

"Dr. Noble's appointment marks a defining moment for EncorVita and reflects our commitment to building a platform grounded in rigorous clinical science", said Amber Edwards, Chief Executive Officer at EncorVita Health. "Her ability to combine deep clinical expertise with thoughtful leadership and a clear vision for the future of women's health will be critical as we build a category-defining platform."

Women today are more aware and empowered in midlife than ever before — yet a severe shortage of trained clinicians means most still cannot get the menopause care they deserve. More than 50 million women in the U.S. are navigating their menopause journey, yet there are fewer than 4,500 certified menopause providers. Research consistently shows a significant gap between the prevalence of menopause symptoms and the clinical preparedness to address them. As a result, 80% of women experiencing menopausal symptoms are not receiving any treatment.

EncorVita exists to close this gap — building provider competence at scale so women receive the evidence-based care they deserve. The company's provider-facing platform gives clinicians access to structured education, evidence-based clinical protocols, and implementation support designed to help them confidently serve women in midlife. Dr. Noble will ensure that the clinical foundation of that platform reflects the highest standards in the specialty.

"I was drawn to EncorVita's mission to raise the standard of care for women in midlife," said Dr. Noble. "There is a real opportunity to ensure that clinical guidance, provider education, and care delivery are grounded in current evidence and responsive to each patient's individual needs. I look forward to helping shape a platform that clinicians can trust to help deliver the best care to their patients-improving symptom management, clinical outcomes and quality of life."

EncorVita Health will launch its foundational education and training platform, EncorVita Academy, in Q3 of this year.

About EncorVita™ Health

EncorVita™ Health is a provider-facing women's health education and clinic enablement platform serving aesthetic and specialty clinics. The company offers digital and live education, clinical protocols and implementation support to help clinicians expand their treatment offering to include menopause and sexual health. For additional information, visit www.encorvita.com.

SOURCE EncorVita Health