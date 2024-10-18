Encounter China • Trip in Beautiful Hubei Village

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): What do you imagine Chinese rural villages to be like? Let's follow Amina and Salma, international students in Jiangxi, to Hubei Village, Tacheng Township, Nanchang County, encounter "Altay of Jiangxi" and experience the charming life of Chinese village.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530793/1.mp4

Also from this source

Découvrez la Chine • Excursion dans le magnifique village de Hubei

Découvrez la Chine • Excursion dans le magnifique village de Hubei

Un rapport de Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC) : comment imaginez-vous les villages ruraux chinois ? Suivons Amina et Salma,...
Stay Better in China: Civilization is Colorful for Communication

Stay Better in China: Civilization is Colorful for Communication

A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Moses, an international student from East China University of Technology, has stayed ...
