Encounter China • Trip in Beautiful Hubei Village

News provided byJiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)
Oct 18, 2024, 05:30 ET
NANCHANG, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): What do you imagine Chinese rural villages to be like? Let's follow Amina and Salma, international students in Jiangxi, to Hubei Village, Tacheng Township, Nanchang County, encounter "Altay of Jiangxi" and experience the charming life of Chinese village.
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530793/1.mp4
