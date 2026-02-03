End Agentic Amnesia: EverMind Launches a Memory Platform and an $80,000 Global Competition as EverMemOS Sets New SOTA Results Across Multiple Benchmarks

The latest iteration of the open-source EverMemOS delivers SOTA accuracy across four major memory benchmarks. By launching its Cloud API and expansive developer initiatives, EverMind is empowering the next generation of Agentic AI with long-term, consistent intelligence effectively solving the "amnesia" problem.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverMind, a pioneer in AI memory infrastructure, today announced a major evolution in Agentic AI with the debut of a product-ready iteration of EverMemOS. This self-organizing memory operating system is engineered to bridge the gap between transient chat interactions and long-term intelligent agents by transforming fragmented episodic experiences into coherent and stable knowledge structures. The milestone announcement includes the immediate availability of the EverMemOS Cloud Service and the launch of Memory Genesis Competition 2026, empowering the developer ecosystem to build on technology that currently defines the state-of-the-art (SOTA) in memory-augmented reasoning.

Research Breakthrough: An Engram-Inspired Memory Lifecycle

As detailed in the newly published paper, "EverMemOS: A Self-Organizing Memory Operating System for Structured Long-Horizon Reasoning," EverMind's technology introduces an engram-inspired lifecycle that mimics biological cognitive processes. Unlike traditional RAG or cost-prohibitive long-context windows, EverMemOS organizes experience into coherent, evolving structures.

The system achieves state-of-the-art (SOTA) performance through a unique three-phase workflow:

Episodic Trace Formation: Converts dialogue streams into MemCells that capture episodic traces, atomic facts, and time-bounded foresight.

Semantic Consolidation: Dynamically organizes MemCells into thematic MemScenes, distilling stable semantic structures and updating persistent user profiles.

Reconstructive Recollection: Employs agentic retrieval to compose the necessary and sufficient context for reasoning, ensuring high accuracy with optimized compute costs.

Shattering Industry Benchmarks

The latest iteration of EverMemOS outperforms existing memory systems and full-context models, achieving a superior accuracy-efficiency trade-off:

LoCoMo (93.05% Accuracy): Outperformed all existing memory systems and full-context models. It demonstrated particular dominance in multi-hop reasoning (+19.7%) and temporal tasks (+16.1%) , delivering superior reasoning capabilities while drastically reducing token usage and computational cost.

Outperformed all existing memory systems and full-context models. It demonstrated particular dominance in , delivering superior reasoning capabilities while drastically and computational cost. LongMemEval (83.00% Accuracy): Secured the leading position in knowledge updates and temporal reasoning, highlighted by a 20.6% gain in knowledge update tasks. This performance demonstrates the system's unique ability to "evolve" its understanding over time as new information is integrated through continuous semantic consolidation.

Secured the leading position in knowledge updates and temporal reasoning, highlighted by a 20.6% gain in knowledge update tasks. This performance demonstrates the system's unique ability to "evolve" its understanding over time as new information is integrated through continuous semantic consolidation. HaluMem (90.04% Recall): Set a new industry standard for memory integrity, significantly reducing hallucinations in long-horizon tasks.

Set a new industry standard for memory integrity, significantly reducing hallucinations in long-horizon tasks. PersonaMem v2: Achieved the best overall accuracy in maintaining deep personalization and behavioral consistency across 9 complex scenarios..

"True Agentic AI is impossible if the model resets its understanding after every session. We are moving beyond static context windows to dynamic, self-organizing memory," said Jason Deng, CEO of EverMind. "With EverMemOS, we are giving agents a living, evolving history. The benchmarks show we can achieve higher accuracy with a fraction of the compute cost of full-context models."

Democratizing Memory: EverMemOS Cloud Service

To translate this research into immediate industry application, EverMind has launched the EverMemOS Cloud Service. This platform allows developers and enterprises to bypass complex infrastructure setup and integrate memory-enhanced capabilities via a simple API.

Instant Agent Upgrade: Turn stateless chatbots into context-aware agents in minutes.

Turn stateless chatbots into context-aware agents in minutes. Enterprise-Grade Security: Ensuring memory data remains private and secure.

Ensuring memory data remains private and secure. Continuous Evolution: The memory architecture updates automatically as the underlying research advances.

Access is now open for waitlist subscribers, with public applications available at evermind.ai.

Igniting the Ecosystem: The Memory Genesis Competition

EverMind is committing resources to build the next generation of memory-native applications through its inaugural Memory Genesis Competition.

Prize Pool: Initial pool of $80,000 , plus revenue-sharing opportunities.

Initial pool of , plus revenue-sharing opportunities. Three Tracks:

Memory + Agent: Building agents with long-term narrative capabilities.

Building agents with long-term narrative capabilities. EverMemOS Plugin: Expanding the OS ecosystem.

Expanding the OS ecosystem. EverMemOS Infra: Optimizing the core architecture.

Optimizing the core architecture. Career & Growth: Outstanding participants gain access to full-time offers, community titles, and direct mentorship from the EverMind engineering team.

Interested developers can register at: https://evermind.ai/activities

Resources

Research Paper: arXiv:2601.02163

arXiv:2601.02163 GitHub Repository: github.com/EverMind-AI/EverMemOS

github.com/EverMind-AI/EverMemOS Cloud API: console.evermind.ai

console.evermind.ai Registration: evermind.ai/activities

About EverMind

EverMind is redefining the future of AI by solving one of its most fundamental limitations: long-term memory. Its flagship platform, EverMemOS, introduces a breakthrough architecture for scalable and customizable memory systems, enabling AI to operate with extended context, maintain behavioral consistency, and improve through continuous interaction.

SOURCE EverMind