End-user Priorities in Digital Transformation, Latin America, 2019 - Enhancing CX, Improving Digital Presence, and Boosting Creativity & Innovation are the Top 3 IT Drivers

The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision making behavior toward information technology (IT) in Latin America, specifically: Enterprise Mobility Management, eCommerce/mCommerce, Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC), Infrastructure and Data Centers, Big Data and Analytics' Omnichannel Marketing, Customer Experience Management, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Enterprise Content and Business Processes Management, Fintech, and API/CPaaS (Application Programming Interface/Communications Platforms as a Service) Strategy.



Research Scope

Understand the IT-related challenges organizations face today

Monitor the status of digital transformation including newer solutions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), and mCommerce

Assess the current and future use of business communications technologies

Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies

Gauge IT and communications trends

Appraise available IT budgets

Research Highlights

Almost half of the responds report that their top business priorities are to improve operational efficiencies and customer experience (CX) and satisfaction.

Similarly, enhancing CX, improving digital presence, and boosting creativity and innovation are the top 3 IT Drivers.

The top challenges for IT departments include ensuring network stability/reliability, systems integration, managing multi-vendor solutions, and aligning IT/telecom with business strategies.

When asked about security, respondents cited misconfiguration, insider threats, and malware as the three main potential threats to their companies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Objectives and Methods

Research Objectives

Survey Methodology

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Respondent IT Decision Maker Profile, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Respondent's Job Titles, Latin America , 2019

2. Summary of Key Findings

Top Business Priorities and Challenges Faced by IT Departments

Current Use of Emerging Solutions

Purchase Decision Making and Future Investments

3. End User Priorities In Digital Transformation - How Are Companies Performing Against Their Business Goals?

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top 3 Business Goals, Latin America , 2019 to 2020

, 2019 to 2020 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top 3 Business Goals, by Business Size, Latin America , 2019 to 2020

, 2019 to 2020 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Company Performance Measurements Against Own Targets, Top 2 Boxes, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Stage of Digital Transformation Strategy Implementation, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top IT Challenges, Latin America , 2020 to 2021

, 2020 to 2021 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top IT Drivers by Business Size, Latin America , 2020 to 2021

, 2020 to 2021 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Critical Decision Making Factors for IT/Telecom Purchases, Latin America , 2020 to 2021

, 2020 to 2021 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top Security Threats by Business Size, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - IT Investments Today, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top Planned IT Investments Among Current Users, Latin America , 2020 to 2021

, 2020 to 2021 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top Planned IT Investments Among Non-Users, Latin America , 2020 to 2021

, 2020 to 2021 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Digital Solutions in use Today, Latin America , 2019

4. Emerging Technologies - Internet of Things /Connected Devices (IoT)

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - IoT Investment Plan, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Implementation Stage of IoT, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Competitive Advantages of IoT, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Reasons for IoT Investment, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Concerns around IoT Installations, Latin America , 2019

5. Emerging Technologies - Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI)

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - AI Investment Plan, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Implementation Stage of AI, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Competitive Advantages of AI, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Reasons for AI Investments, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Concerns Around AI Installations, Latin America , 2019

6. Emerging Technologies - Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)

End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Blockchain Investment Plan, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Implementation Stage of Blockchain (DLT), Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Competitive Advantages of Blockchain, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Reasons for Blockchain Investment, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Concerns Around Blockchain Installations, Latin America , 2019

7. End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - IT Budgets & Plans for Investments

Top End User Priorities Digital Transformation - Revenue Growth, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Percent of Revenues Allocated to IT Budget, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Global Budget Allocation: Investing in Current Solutions vs. Buying New solutions, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Global IT and Telecom Budget Allocation, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 End User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Correlation between Revenue Growth and IT Investments, Latin America , 2019

, 2019 Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Digital Transformation - The Last Word

The Last Word - The Three Big Predictions

