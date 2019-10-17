End User Priorities in Europe's Digital Transformation Market, 2019: Focus on IT Budgets & Plans for Investments, DLT, AI, IoT

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "End User Priorities in Digital Transformation, Europe, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Across industries, companies expect to increase their IT and Communications investments by 22%. Almost 100% of businesses in Europe have a digital transformation today; however, 19% believe they are behind others on their journey.



This is good news for technology vendors; however, the key to success is to gain a deeper understanding of their corporate objectives and delivering solutions that solve real problems. This study takes a close look at top company goals across industries, regions and business sizes to discover opportunities for IT and Communications companies. Which technologies will help companies best achieve their corporate goals. Which companies are considered cutting-edge in developing digital solutions?



The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward information technology (IT) and communications, specifically:



Enterprise Mobility Management

Digital Commerce

Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC)

Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure

Digital Marketing (Omnichannel Marketing

Marketing Automation)

Customer Experience Management

Cybersecurity

Enterprise Information Management (Enterprises Content Management)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Analytics

We also gained insights on implementation plans of emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Discover the top business objectives and challenges facing companies across verticals and regions

Understand the IT-related challenges that organizations face today

Assess the current and future use of IT and communications technologies

Evaluate factors that drive investments in digital transformation

Gauge digital transformation trends

Appraise available IT budgets

Compare and contrast challenges, drivers, and investments across verticals

Find gaps in CEO vs. CIO goals and plans

Improving customer experience and satisfaction is the most important business goal for the next two years, followed by improving operational efficiencies, and launching new products and services.



Nearly one-third of respondents believe that enhancing sales and marketing effectiveness, boosting creativity and innovation, and expanding to new markets are among the top 3 priorities for their business growth over the next two years.



Improving operational efficiencies is a top priority in APAC and LA, while enhancing customer experience and satisfaction is the most important corporate goal in NA and Europe.



Over the next two years, half of the Finance, Banking & Insurance and Healthcare sectors plan to focus on customer experience and satisfaction whereas half of the Travel & Hospitality and Retail industries intend to improve operational efficiencies.



Keeping up with new and continuously evolving security threats is a key reason for digital transformation to remain an ongoing process. Security is cited as the number one critical decision making factor. It's also one of the top reasons companies plan to replace technologies they currently own/use. Ensuring a high level of network security must be a big part of decision making when developing products over the next two years.



There is a correlation between IT investments and end-user revenue growth. Combined with an expected increase in IT investments of 22%, vendors have opportunities for growth over the next two years.



Customer satisfaction and improving sales are the major drivers behind the adoption of digital transformation. Companies that are able to effectively help end-user industries to implement a digital transformation strategy will be the winners.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Methods

Research Objectives

Survey Methodology

End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Respondent IT Decision Maker Profile, Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Respondent's Job Titles, Europe , 2019

2. Summary of Key Findings



3. End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - How are Companies Performing Against Their Business Goals?

End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top 3 Business Goals, Europe , 2019 to 2020

, 2019 to 2020 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top 3 Business Goals by Business Size, Europe , 2019 to 2020

, 2019 to 2020 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Level of Company Performance Against Own Targets, Top 2 Boxes, Europe , 2019 to 2020

, 2019 to 2020 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Status of Digital Transformation Strategy Implementation, Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top IT & Telecom Challenges, Europe , 2019 to 2020

, 2019 to 2020 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top IT & Telecom Drivers, Europe , 2019 to 2020

, 2019 to 2020 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Factors Contributing to IT & Telecom Purchase Decisions, Europe , 2019 to 2020

, 2019 to 2020 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Top Security Threats by Business Size, Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Investments Today, Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - IT/Telecom Solutions Investment Plans, Europe , 2020 to 2021

, 2020 to 2021 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Emerging Digital Solutions in Use Today, Europe , 2019

4. Emerging Technologies - Internet of Things (IoT)

End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Internet of Things (Connected Devices) Investment Plan, Europe , 2020 to 2021

, 2020 to 2021 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Implementation Stage of Internet of Things (Connected Devices), Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Reasons for Internet of Things (Connected Devices) Investment, Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Competitive Advantages of Internet of Things (Connected Devices), Global, 2019

End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Concerns Around IoT Installations, Europe , 2019

5. Emerging Technologies - Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI)

End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Investment Plan, Europe , 2019 to 2020

, 2019 to 2020 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Implementation Stage of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Reasons for AI Investment, Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Competitive Advantage of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Concerns Around Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Installations, Europe , 2019

6. Emerging Technologies - Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)

End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Investment Plan, Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Implementation Stage of Blockchain (DLT), Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Reasons for Blockchain Investment, Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Competitive Advantage of Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Concerns Around Blockchain Installations, Europe , 2019

7. End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - IT Budgets & Plans for Investments

End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Company Revenue Growth, Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Global IT and Telecom Budget Allocation, Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Global Budget Allocation: Investing in Current Solutions vs. New Solutions, Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Correlation Between Revenue Growth and IT Investments, Europe , 2019

, 2019 End-User Priorities in Digital Transformation - Changes in Global IT & Telecom Budget Plans, Europe , 2019

8. Digital Transformation - Strategic Imperatives

9. Digital Transformation - The Last Word



