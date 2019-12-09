Endangered Coral Polyp Wins Ninth Annual Nikon Small World in Motion Competition

The video also captures the algae (colored in magenta) living inside the coral in a mutually beneficial relationship. Corals are made up of thousands of polyps and form coral reefs, which are an important part of marine ecosystems. The coral colonies Laissue studies are essential reef-builders, but their sensitivity to bright light makes them very hard to film and study.

"Coral reefs are in alarming decline due to climate change, pollution and other human-made disturbances," said Laissue. "I hope this video shows people the beauty of these organisms while raising awareness of their decline. We are working to better understand corals and their complex relationships with algae and other organisms. Hopefully we can contribute to finding the best ways to protect and conserve the coral reefs for future generations."

"These amazing movies show us how much imaging technology has advanced over the years," said Eric Flem, Communications Manager, Nikon Instruments, "It's remarkable that we can bring stunning visuals like this one that highlight scientifically and socially relevant topics such as the decline of the reefs to the public."

Laissue added, "Corals are utterly fascinating organisms - part animal, part plant, part stone. I'm grateful to be able to show the public a bit of their unseen world."

Second place was awarded to Dr. Richard Kirby for his movie of Vampyrophrya, a type of parasite, emerging from their deceased host organism (a marine plankton). The video was captured using darkfield microscopy. Kirby says the most difficult part of capturing videos like this is transporting live samples from bodies of water to the laboratory for observation.

In third place is Tommy and Jesse Gunn for their video of a Stylonychia (microorganism) creating a water vortex using its cilia. The microscopic creature is creating this vortex in order to capture its next meal.

The 2019 judging panel included:

Dr. Denisa Wagner , Edwin Cohn Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and the head of the Wagner Lab at Boston Children's Hospital.

NIKON SMALL WORLD IN MOTION WINNERS

1st Place

Dr. Philippe P. Laissue

University of Essex

School of Life Sciences

Colchester, Essex, United Kingdom

Emerging Acropora muricata (staghorn coral) polyp (coral tissue in green; algae in magenta)

Custom-built Light Sheet Fluorescence Microscopy

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

2nd Place

Dr. Richard R. Kirby

The Plankton Pundit

Plymouth, Devon, United Kingdom

Vampyrophrya (parasite) tomites swimming rapidly around within the body of the dead copepod host

Darkfield

1x (Objective Lens Magnification)

3rd Place

Tommy Gunn & Jesse Gunn

New York, New York, USA

Stylonychia (microorganism) creating a water vortex using its cilia

Darkfield

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

4th Place

Dr. Hunter N. Hines

Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute

Fort Pierce, Florida, USA

Two freshwater tardigrades feeding on another tardigrade

Differential Interference Contrast

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

5th Place

Dr. Kate McDole & Dr. Philipp Keller

Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Janelia Research Campus

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Developing mouse embryo, showing the progression of neural tube folding and closure

Light Sheet, Fluorescence

16x (Objective Lens Magnification)

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Thomas Drolsum

New Berlin, Wisconsin, USA

Iron filings in a magnetic field

Light Microscopy

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Caleb Foster

Caleb Foster Photography

Jericho, Vermont, USA

Reversed timelapse of a sublimating snowflake

Light Microscopy

4x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Jesse Gatlin, Abdullah Bashar Sami, Dr. John Oakey & Dr. April Kloxin

University of Wyoming

Department of Molecular Biology

Laramie, Wyoming, USA

Microtubule aster confined in a photo-patterned micro-container

Confocal

60x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Raul M. Gonzalez

Hiperfocal

Mexico City, Mexico

Hydroids

Darkfield

2.5x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Raul M. Gonzalez

Hiperfocal

Mexico City, Mexico

Caprellid (skeleton shrimp)

Darkfield

2.5x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Edwin Lee

Carrollton, Texas, USA

Radial canals emptying into a circular water-expelling vacuole in a protozoan

Phase Contrast

40x and 100x (Objective Lens Magnifications)

Dave R. Lewis

Clun, Shropshire, United Kingdom

Developing Rana temporaria (common frog) embryo (days 10 to 13)

Light Microscopy

4x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Kate McDole, Dr. Kristin Branson, Andrew Berger, Dr. Srinivas Turaga & Dr. Philipp Keller

Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Janelia Research Campus

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Auto-detection of dividing cells in an entire developing mouse embryo

Light Sheet, Fluorescence

16x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Ani Michaud, Jiaye "Henry" He, Dr. Bill Bement, Dr. Jan Huisken & Dr. George von Dassow

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Laboratory of Cell and Molecular Biology

Madison, Wisconsin, USA

Traveling waves of protein activity in a single frog cell. The patterns form spontaneously and are involved in priming the cell for a future division.

Multiview selective-plane illumination microscopy

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Andrew S. Moore & Dr. Erika Holzbaur

Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Janelia Research Campus, Janelia Advanced Imaging Center

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Actin dynamics in a dividing cell

Lattice Light Sheet Microscopy

25x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Patrick Charles Nahirney

University of Victoria

Division of Medical Sciences

Victoria, Brititsh Columbia, Canada

Rare 'trinary' cell division (3 daughter cells) in L6 myoblast culture

Phase Contrast

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Wojtek Plonka

Krakow, Malopolskie, Poland

Formation of silver dendrites

Brightfield, Epi-illumination

3x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Caroline Pritchard

Lehigh University

Biological Sciences

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA

Doryteuthis pealeii (longfin inshore squid) tentacle chromatophores (pigment cells)

Brightfield

4x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Shinji Shimode

Yokohama National University

Manazuru Marine Center

Manazuru-machi, Kanagawa, Japan

Marine planktonic larva of polychaeta worm

Rottermann Contrast

2x-6x (Objective Lens Magnifications)

Kar Yan Soh

The University of Auckland

Department of Molecular Medicine and Pathology

Auckland, New Zealand

Neutrophils (red) inside the hindbrain of a zebrafish larvae infected with green fluorescent bacteria

Confocal

20x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Johann Swanepoel

Justpixels

Randburg, Gauteng, South Africa

Stink bug hatching from egg

Reflected Light

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Sally Warring

American Museum of Natural History

Department of Genomics

New York, New York, USA

A ciliate from genus Pseudomicrothorax devours a cyanobacterial filament

Brightfield

20x and 40x (Objective Lens Magnifications)

About Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition

The Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition is open to anyone with an interest in photography or video. Participants may upload digital images and videos directly at www.nikonsmallworld.com. For additional information, contact Nikon Small World, Nikon Instruments Inc., 1300 Walt Whitman Road, Melville, NY 11747, USA or phone (631) 547-8569. Entry forms for Nikon's 2020 Small World and Small World in Motion Competitions are available at www.nikonsmallworld.com.

About Nikon Instruments Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacture of optical and digital imaging technology for biomedical applications. For more information, visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com/ or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

