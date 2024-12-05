Endeavor Health Achieves Prestigious Magnet® Redesignation for Five Hospitals, Reaffirming Longstanding Commitment to Nursing Excellence

EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Health℠ is proud to announce that five of its hospitals—Edward Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital—have earned Magnet® redesignation, the nation's highest honor in nursing excellence. Awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, this prestigious recognition highlights Endeavor Health's unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards in patient care and nursing practice.

Research has shown that Magnet-designated hospitals consistently deliver stronger outcomes, including shorter stays, higher satisfaction, more dedicated time with nurses and lower mortality rates. Additionally, these hospitals demonstrate higher nurse retention, reflecting a supportive and sustainable care environment.

"This accomplishment is a testament to the extraordinary compassion, expertise and collaboration of our nurses," said John Tressa, DNP, RN, MBA, NEA-BC, System Chief Nursing Executive at Endeavor Health. "Magnet recognition is more than an award—it symbolizes the shared voices of our Clinical Nurses in how we approach patient care, develop our team members, foster innovation and continually improve outcomes for our patients. I am immensely proud of the work we do together to achieve this honor."

Endeavor Health Edward Hospital celebrated its fifth consecutive Magnet designation, a significant milestone that included distinct commendations for their outstanding exemplars in nursing practice and patient outcomes. Endeavor Health Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park and Skokie Hospitals, celebrated their fourth consecutive Magnet designations.

Magnet designation, the gold standard in nursing, recognizes excellence in practice, leadership and innovative patient care. Redesignation is achieved through a rigorous process requiring widespread collaboration and engagement across leadership and staff.

Endeavor Health's Elmhurst, Northwest Community and Swedish Hospitals are in the early stages of applying for Magnet redesignation, with results anticipated in 2025. This continued effort toward redesignation reinforces Endeavor's legacy of excellence in nursing and highlights a system-wide culture of evidence-based practice, professional development and a supportive environment for nurses.

Endeavor Health℠ is a Chicagoland-based integrated health system driven by our mission to help everyone in our communities be their best. As Illinois' third-largest health system and third-largest medical group, we proudly serve an area of more than 4.2 million residents across seven northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 27,600 team members, including more than 1,700 employed physicians, are the heart of our organization, delivering seamless access to personalized, pioneering, world-class patient care across more than 300 ambulatory locations and nine hospitals, including eight Magnet-recognized acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights), Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Hospital (Naperville).

