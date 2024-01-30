Endeavor Health Partners With Rosalind Franklin University to Expand Access to Care

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science

30 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Health continues its strong support of Rosalind Franklin University's community health outreach program, which has expanded services through Endeavor's Community Investment Fund (CIF).

RFU's Community Care Connection (CCC) has used $1.75 million in CIF funds to improve the health of Lake County communities. The first grant was awarded in 2022. The funds have enabled the hiring of additional personnel and more than doubled the number of flu vaccines available to residents in need.

Rosalind Franklin University’s Community Care Connection mobile outreach program used $1.75 million in Endeavor Health Community Investment Funds to expand its work traveling into communities and neighborhoods and safe spaces to deliver care.
"The financial support provided by Endeavor Health's CIF has been transformational, allowing our team to provide more health resources, health education and connections to collaborating community agencies to address social determinants of health," said Family Nurse Practitioner Lupe Rodriguez, APN, RFU executive director of community engagement.

The CCC's mobile health vehicle travels to more than 30 established sites and partner organizations, including public libraries, social-service agencies and overnight shelters for the homeless. Services provided by licensed healthcare professionals include free health screenings for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cholesterol and osteoporosis, as well as vaccinations and health-education programs.

CIF funds have allowed the CCC to hire an additional full-time nurse practitioner and two community-engagement liaisons; lease three electric vehicles to augment staff travel and services to clients; acquire more rapid-test kits for COVID-19, strep throat, urinary-tract infections and the flu; and increase flu-vaccine purchases from 400 to 1,000 doses.

RFU is the second-highest award recipient among 47 local organizations across the Chicagoland area collaborating with Endeavor Health under the $21.4 million CIF program, which is focused on behavioral health, violence prevention, housing and food insecurity, access to care and workforce development.

"Our Community Investment Fund has made a remarkable impact since its launch in 2022, touching over 211,000 lives and supporting a significant expansion of behavioral health counseling, bilingual health education and mobile medical services in our communities," said Kristen Murtos, chief innovation & transformation officer at Endeavor Health.

ABOUT ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY
RFU encompasses six colleges and more than 10 research centers and institutes. Learn more at rosalindfranklin.edu.

ABOUT ENDEAVOR HEALTH
Formerly known as NorthShore University Health System, Endeavor Health is Illinois' third-largest health system. Learn more about Endeavor Health's Community Investment Fund at endeavorhealth.org/cif.

