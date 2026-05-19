Endeavor Miami Entrepreneurs Félix & Skyloom Named 2026 Endeavor Outliers

The 238 companies in this year's Outliers cohort have collectively raised $31.4 billion over the past three years.

MIAMI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two companies from the Endeavor Miami network - Félix and Skyloom - have been named to the 2026 Endeavor Outliers cohort, an honor reserved for the top-performing entrepreneurs across Endeavor's global network spanning more than 50 markets. Collectively, the 2026 Outliers cohort has raised $31 billion in the past three years, including 92 unicorns, five decacorns, 30 exits, and 10 publicly listed companies.

Endeavor Miami Outliers

Co-founded by Manuel Godoy and Bernardo García, Félix is redefining cross-border money movement for Latino communities through blockchain-powered remittances embedded seamlessly into familiar platforms like WhatsApp. The platform has enabled $6 billion in remittances while serving over a million users, proving that financial innovation can also be intuitive, accessible, and human-centered.

Meanwhile, Marcos D. Franceschini and Skyloom are building the infrastructure layer for the future of global connectivity. Through advanced optical communications and laser terminals, the company enables satellites to transmit data at ultra-high speeds, positioning itself as a fast-rising force in the global SpaceTech ecosystem.

"The selection of Felix and Skyloom as 2026 Endeavor Outliers reflects not only the strength of Miami's ecosystem, but also the power of the global Endeavor network in helping high-impact entrepreneurs scale faster, connect across markets, and build strong companies elsewhere," said Claudia Duran, Regional Managing Director for North America & Managing Director at Endeavor Miami. "These founders are not only scaling breakthrough technologies and platforms, but they are also demonstrating how entrepreneurs within the Endeavor network are building globally relevant companies across industries."

Though headquartered in the United States, both companies are scaling far beyond the region, a defining characteristic of this year's Outliers cohort. More than 80% of the selected companies operate across borders, reflecting a new generation of globally minded founders building from emerging and interconnected ecosystems.

The two outliers were selected from a community of over 3,000 founders worldwide; all of them representing entrepreneurs building category-defining companies with exceptional growth, scale, and resilience in an increasingly volatile global economy.

Highlights from the 2026 Endeavor Outliers:

238 companies in the 2026 Outliers class

$31.4B raised in the last three years

93 companies valued at $1B+

5 companies valued at $10B+

36 exits and 10 publicly listed companies

About Endeavor Outliers

The Endeavor Outliers Program is a year-long experience that brings together the highest-performing scaleups within the Endeavor network. Through curated programming, closed-door retreats, and a trusted peer network, Outliers gain unparalleled access to insights and support that accelerate their growth and impact.

About Endeavor Miami

Endeavor is the leading global community of high-impact entrepreneurs, dedicated to helping founders scale faster and multiply their influence in building more inclusive and thriving economies. Endeavor Miami, the first U.S. affiliate of the network, launched in 2013 with support from the Knight Foundation. Since its inception, Endeavor Miami has supported more than 270 companies through its early-stage programs and selected over 40 Endeavor Entrepreneurs whose companies collectively generate more than $983 million in annual revenue and have created more than 6,000 jobs.

SOURCE Endeavor Miami, Inc.