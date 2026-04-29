ICYM: The Endeavor Summit 2026 Concludes, Bringing Together Global Founders Scaling Across Borders

'Unicorns' and 'Outliers' Behind Globally Scaled Companies Highlight How Founders Are "Multiplying Impact Elsewhere"

MIAMI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22nd, Endeavor Miami hosted its highly anticipated Endeavor Summit 2026, an event that brought together one of the most dynamic and globally diverse gatherings of entrepreneurs in Miami to date, reinforcing the city's role as a key connector across global innovation ecosystems.

The Summit left an indelible mark, highlighting the strength of a network built on trust, resilience, and innovation. Post this Endeavor Summit

With representation from 10 Endeavor offices, close to 70 Endeavor Entrepreneurs, and founders and guests spanning 33 nationalities, the Summit, which took place at the Emmanuel Luxury Venue in South Beach, showcased the strength of a network that transcends borders; connecting leaders who are not only scaling companies, but actively multiplying their impact elsewhere.

Set against the backdrop of Miami's continued rise as a hub for innovation and international expansion, the invitation-only gathering convened a highly curated group of founders, mentors, investors, and ecosystem leaders.

This year's program featured a standout lineup of speakers, including:

Martín Migoya, Co-Founder & CEO of Globant, a global leader in digital transformation

Hovhannes Avoyan , Founder & CEO of Picsart, one of the world's largest AI-powered design platforms

, Founder & CEO of Picsart, one of the world's largest AI-powered design platforms Stefan Batory , Founder & CEO of Booksy, a leading marketplace for beauty and wellness services

, Founder & CEO of Booksy, a leading marketplace for beauty and wellness services Dileep Thazhmon, Founder & CEO of Jeeves, a global fintech redefining corporate payments

They were joined by Endeavor's 2026 Outliers, companies in the top 10% of the network globally, recognized for their rapid scaling, international expansion, and role in mentoring and investing in other founders.

Throughout the day, over 200 participants engaged in candid conversations, panels, and breakout sessions, building meaningful connections rooted in trust and shared experience. Discussions throughout the Summit focused on the realities of building in today's environment. From scaling across markets and avoiding burnout in the founders' journey, to the rapid influence of AI and fintech, and the evolving role of founders as ecosystem builders. The conversations also created space for honest reflection on leadership, resilience, and growth.

"Today's most impactful entrepreneurs are not just scaling companies; they are multiplying their impact elsewhere, bringing knowledge, capital, and determination into new markets", said Claudia Duran, Regional Managing Director for North America & Managing Director at Endeavor Miami. "What we saw at this Summit is the strength of that global exchange, and Miami's unique role in connecting founders across regions."

The Endeavor Summit was possible through the strong commitment of its supporters, including JPMorganChase. Alongside Momentum Miami and Evertec, they play a vital role in strengthening Miami's entrepreneurial ecosystem, championing innovation, and enabling the growth of high-impact startups and companies across the region.

"Events like this are critical to Miami's continued growth," said Andrew Lane, Florida Market Executive for JPMorganChase's Innovation Economy business. "We're proud to support Miami's startup ecosystem by empowering founders and strengthening networks that foster innovation and job creation. We look forward to the continued collaboration with Endeavor to enhance South Florida's long-term competitiveness."

The Endeavor Miami Summit 2026 left an indelible mark, highlighting the strength of a network built on trust, resilience, and innovation. It demonstrated how founders can multiply their impact across borders, while further solidifying Miami's role as a meeting point where ideas, talent, and innovation converge.

About Endeavor Miami

Endeavor is a global organization that supports high-impact entrepreneurs in scaling their companies and multiplying their influence to shape more inclusive, vibrant economies. Endeavor Miami, the first U.S. affiliate, launched in 2013 with the support of the Knight Foundation. Since then, the office has supported over 270 companies through its early-stage initiatives and selected over 40 Endeavor Entrepreneurs whose ventures have collectively generated over $983M in annual revenue and created more than 6,000 jobs.

SOURCE Endeavor Miami, Inc.