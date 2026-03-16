Endeavour Announces Pact: A New Clean Hydrogen Fuel System to Power AI Data Centers

"There have been few low-carbon options that can be deployed quickly at the scale and cost needed for AI campuses and heavy industry. The Pact system fills that gap," said Jakob Carnemark, CEO and Founder of Endeavour. "It's the first technology to provide clean hydrogen fuel to power AI data centers and other technology infrastructure while simultaneously capturing carbon and transforming it into critical materials for trillion-dollar industries that have historically been difficult to decarbonize."

Pact is a continuous-flow, closed-loop methane cracking system that co-produces hydrogen fuel and high-quality graphite. Based on proprietary technology proven by a decade of development, the system passes methane through a low-temperature, energy-efficient catalytic reactor that separates the hydrogen component and immediately sequesters the remaining gaseous carbon by converting it into solid graphite. The resulting hydrogen has a lower direct lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint than electrolysis-based "green" hydrogen.

The Pact system has been rigorously tested with manufacturing partner, EBNER, a leader in hydrogen technology for industrial applications, at EBNER's U.S. headquarters in Wadsworth, Ohio. "This is an important milestone for the hydrogen industry," says Herbert Gabriel, Managing Director of EBNER. "The Pact system dramatically reduces the environmental footprint of conventional fossil-based hydrogen and overcomes the scalability challenges of electrolysis-based systems."

"Instead of storing carbon or releasing it into the atmosphere, Pact is creating the foundation for a carbon materials platform backed by a growing patent portfolio of clean chemical synthesis and functionalization technologies," says the system's inventor and Pact Chief Technology Officer, Juzer Jangbarwala.

Pact creates revenue-generating pathways through a wide range of differentiated graphitic and carbon nanomaterial offerings for applications such as advanced semiconductors, enhanced electrical transmission cables, low-carbon concretes, and efficient carbon dioxide capture technologies. When this functionalized carbon displaces energy-intensive graphite imports, the Pact technology results in a net carbon-negative energy source.

Pact can be close-coupled with power generators, including Endeavour's TurboCell power system, for just-in-time fuel production, which eliminates many of the storage and transportation challenges faced by traditional hydrogen energy systems. The system's small footprint and modular design enable it to support generator systems ranging from 5 MW to more than 1,000 MW.

Pact is available exclusively through Endeavour's Edged Infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.pactsystems.com

About Pact

Pact is the first hydrogen and solid-carbon co-production technology that delivers affordable, continuous, clean fuel at the scale needed for large-scale AI power infrastructure and heavy industry. As a continuous-flow, closed-loop methane cracking system, Pact separates hydrogen from natural gas or biomethane feedstocks while simultaneously sequestering carbon into pure domestic graphite. The modular system enables high-volume, carbon-neutral dispatchable power that is cost competitive with conventional fossil fuels. For more information, visit www.pactsystems.com.

About Edged Infrastructure

Edged Infrastructure designs and deploys fully integrated AI infrastructure platforms on demand, engineered for performance, scalability and speed. The company's Just-In-Time delivery model enables customers to bring capacity online faster and scale incrementally as demand grows, reducing risk. With pre-engineered, next-gen power and cooling systems and vertically integrated execution, Edged Infrastructure accelerates deployment timelines while delivering high-performance infrastructure at global scale. For more information, visit www.edgedinfrastructure.com.

About Endeavour

Endeavour is an infrastructure innovation company focused on redefining the built environment for the age of AI. The company invents and invests in breakthrough technologies to make data center infrastructure faster and more agile while transforming it into a large-scale solution for climate change and water scarcity. These technologies work as an integrated system. The company's Edged data center platform delivers the most efficient and scalable AI infrastructure in the industry. Its ThermalWorks cooling and TurboCell power platforms support AI growth while stabilizing the grid and conserving water. Endeavour's vision goes beyond minimizing harm: the company aims to build regenerative systems that restore local resources and generate global benefits. For more information, visit www.endeavourii.com.

About EBNER

EBNER is a global, family-owned company and market leader in heat treatment facilities for the semi-finished metal products industry, specializing in the research, development, fabrication, installation and commissioning of heat treatment facilities.

https://www.ebner.cc/en

SOURCE Endeavour Energy, LLC