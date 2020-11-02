Endicott Growth Equity Partners, L.P. Closes Majority Investment in BNamericas

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endicott Growth Equity Partners, L.P. (EGEP), an investment fund focused exclusively on the information services, data, and analytics sector, today announced the acquisition of a majority stake and strategic growth investment in BNamericas, a market-leading data and analysis company that provides critical business insights and actionable industrial project data on key sectors in Latin America.

EGEP`s injection of growth capital will enable BNamericas to expand its commercial teams in several geographies and accelerate delivery of its product roadmap, supporting the growth of its enterprise client base worldwide. Founder and CEO Greg Barton will continue to lead the company and will remain a significant shareholder. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EGEP partners Mike Chinn, former President of S&P Global Market Intelligence and former CEO of SNL Financial, and Wayne K. Goldstein, Co-Founder of Endicott Group and board member at Bank Leumi USA and U.S. Century Bank, will join Barton on the BNamericas Board.

According to Barton, "We see a massive opportunity over the next three to five years as economies recover and rebuild from the pandemic. Endicott is the ideal partner as we enter this next chapter of growth. Their vast operational experience and go-to-market expertise in the global data and analytics sector will help us expand our team, scale operations, and accelerate revenue growth."

EGEP's Chinn said, "We have long admired the product platform and rich, unique content Greg and his team methodically built over many years. Given the quality of the data and product, we believe there are many more customers who will benefit from the unrivaled business intelligence that BNamericas has created."

Innovation Advisors served as financial advisor and Lembeye (Chile) and Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP (New York) served as legal advisors to BNamericas. Foley Hoag LLP (New York) and Eyzaguirre & Cia. (Chile) served as legal advisors to Endicott Growth Equity Partners, LP.

About BNamericas

BNamericas is a leading business intelligence platform for developers, contractors, suppliers and financial services firms operating in the industrial project ecosystem in Latin America. It provides key contacts and technical details for over 17,000 projects across the Mining & Metals; Electric Power; Oil & Gas; Infrastructure; Water & Waste; and Petrochemicals industries. The combined capex for all development projects in BNamericas database adds up to US$1.5 trillion. More information about BNamericas is available at www.bnamericas.com.

About Endicott Group and Endicott Growth Equity Partners

Founded in 1996, Endicott Group is a New York–based investment firm with deep private equity experience. Through Endicott Growth Equity Partners, L.P., the firm invests exclusively in technology-enabled, business-to-business companies providing critical data and analytics to companies across the globe. A value-added investor, EGEP brings considerable expertise to the information services sector and partners with management teams and other shareholders to build strong companies that realize their growth potential and maximize value. For more information: www.endicottgp.com .

