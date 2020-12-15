The number of dropouts decreased by 95 percent in impoverished counties. The compulsory education participation rate reached the average of the world's high-income countries.

The central government has subsidized US$111 billion of educational expenses since 2016, an annual growth rate of 5.97 percent. Students don't need to pay for textbooks, tuition and other fees for compulsory education. Scholarships and grants have been provided for tertiary education

More than 90 percent of students enrolled in secondary vocational schools don't have to pay tuition. National teacher training program covers almost all of rural teachers. The urban-rural divide of teachers' education has decreased substantially.

99.8 percent of the compulsory education schools meet basic standards. As of 2018,

224 million square meter's worth of school buildings have been renovated, constructed, or expanded, equivalent to 310 Forbidden City complexes.210 million square meter's worth of sports fields have been built for schools, equivalent to 30,000 football fields.

More than 90 percent of rural schools have internet access. From 2011 to 2019, the central government provided US$21.74 billion of dietary and nutritional subsidies to over 40 million students - equivalent to about 4.5 times the population of London.

[Ending poverty in China: Data speak] How can students be kept from falling behind?

SOURCE China.org.cn