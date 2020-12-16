In 2019, the input of medical treatment aid funding from central government was US$35 million. 77.82 million people were helped to join basic medical insurance, and 61.8 million people received direct assistance.

A complete system of national healthcare insurance is almost in place covering 99.9% of rural population nationwide. The triple guarantee system covers almost every individual.

25 diseases are now listed for critical illness assistance. The treatment of critical illness, and the classified treatment scheme has been steadily improved.

98.7% of patients suffering from critical and chronic diseases have received treatment. Great efforts are being made to assist patients with critical and chronic diseases.

A medical system is almost complete in which every county has one or two public hospitals, every township has public medical centers, and every village has clinics.

Since 2015, 14,000 more general practitioner have started working in rural areas, and 60,000 village doctors have received training.

Universal access to health examinations, including cervical and breast cancer screenings and pre-pregnancy checkups for rural women contribute to a low national maternal mortality ratio, which is well within the SDG 3 target.

As of the end of 2018, nutrition improvement projects for children in rural areas had already covered 715 counties classified as impoverished at national level and benefited 7.22 million children.

[Ending poverty in China: Data speak] How to solve the problem of poverty caused by ill-health

http://p.china.org.cn/2020-12/16/content_77018284.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn

