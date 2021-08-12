Endocrine Cancer Expert Named Associate Chief of Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital--Brooklyn

It will be the first Brooklyn-based clinical initiative to focus on the surgical care of benign and malignant diseases of the parathyroid, thyroid, and adrenal glands, including laparoscopic adrenalectomy, transoral thyroidectomy, parathyroidectomy, minimally invasive parathyroidectomy, and comprehensive central and lateral neck dissections for metastatic thyroid cancer.

"Dr. Prescott's recruitment represents a critical linchpin in the Department of Surgery's vision for expanding and integrating translational research and scientific innovation in surgical diseases throughout the health system," says Robert A. Montgomery, MD, DPhil, the H. Leon Pachter, MD, Professor of Surgery and chair of the Department of Surgery at NYU Langone Health.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Prescott will oversee and expand clinical research projects that will elevate NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn in areas of therapeutics, academics, and teaching. For example, he will actively expand the hospital's mission through his work with the newly created Brooklyn Surgical Research Collaborative, a multi-investigator NYU Langone cooperative dedicated to the formal pursuit of new knowledge in surgery.

This includes the active recruitment and training of the next generation of surgical scientists, development of new resources supporting surgical research, and collaboration with other investigators across academic and clinical disciplines and institutions. One particular project of interest for Dr. Prescott will screen for new thyroid cancer treatments and investigate the ways that thyroid cells grow to better understand how thyroid cancer can be prevented.

He also will establish new patient clinics at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn and will have surgical privileges in Brooklyn and at NYU Langone's Tisch Hospital and Kimmel Pavilion.

"Dr. Prescott is a highly respected and skilled surgeon with special expertise in thyroid disease and thyroid cancer," says Bret J. Rudy, MD, senior vice president and chief of hospital operations for NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn. "He will help to raise our level of surgical academics and research, enabling our Brooklyn patients to receive the highest level of specialty care in their own community."

About Dr. Prescott

While at Johns Hopkins Medical Center, Dr. Prescott served as chief of endocrine surgery, performing between 350 and 400 surgeries annually. He also held positions as program director for the Johns Hopkins clinical fellowship in endocrine surgery, director of the Johns Hopkins thyroid and adrenal tumor boards, and co-director of the Johns Hopkins Comprehensive Adrenal Center.

He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he graduated magna cum laude, a doctoral degree from the University of Colorado Health Science Center, and a medical degree from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. He completed his residency training in general surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Prescott's interests include both basic science and clinical research approaches to endocrine disease, with particular focus on thyroid and adrenal malignancy. He is the author of more than 40 articles of original research, including a recent article in the journal Surgery, which found a link between fine particulate matter in air pollution and the incidence of papillary thyroid carcinoma with two to three years of exposure.

Dr. Prescott places great emphasis on his role and responsibilities as a clinician in Brooklyn. "I came to Brooklyn to provide care that was not readily available in the borough and to raise that level of care," says Dr. Prescott. "It's an opportunity to build something that is brand new and help in my small way to shape the healthcare of the community. We can help the lives of people who live here, and ensure that they get the same excellent care in Brooklyn as they would get in Manhattan."

