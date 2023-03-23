Endogenex™ Appoints Medical Device Executive, Stacey Pugh, Chief Executive Officer

Bringing a depth and breadth of experience in clinical, regulatory, market strategy and execution to the clinical stage company.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endogenex, Inc., a clinical stage medical device company, is proud to announce the addition of Stacey Pugh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this role Stacey will lead the organization as it expands its clinical initiatives evaluating the novel ReCET™ Procedure for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes.

"We are thrilled to have Stacey join the Endogenex team," said James Eadie MD, Endogenex Board Member and Managing Director, Santé. "Stacy is a proven leader with extensive experience in running global clinical and commercial stage medical device organizations. She is an expert in clinical affairs and market access strategy. Stacey has the track record of having led a high-growth business at scale while transforming clinical care, and now her skills will enable Endogenex to realize the significant potential of this technology."

Previously, Pugh was the Chief Commercial Officer at Butterfly Network and President of Medtronic's Neurovascular business. She spent the first half of her medical device career leading clinical and medical affairs teams at Medtronic, Covidien, and Kinetic Concepts.

"I am excited to join the talented Endogenex team at this important stage," said Pugh. "Endogenex is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact in the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes with a proprietary treatment targeted at the underlying causes of the disease. I look forward to partnering with our investigators and advisors as we further expand our clinical evidence and advance our technology to serve millions of people worldwide who suffer from this chronic condition."

The ReCET Procedure:

ReCET is a novel, endoscopic, outpatient procedure that targets the underlying cellular abnormalities in the duodenum that contribute to the development and progression of Type 2 Diabetes.

Through the application of highly controlled, non-thermal pulsed electric fields, the ReCET procedure is designed to initiate the body's natural regenerative process to restore proper cellular signaling from the duodenum and improve metabolic function, including better control of blood glucose levels.

The ReCET Procedure is currently being evaluated in global pre-commercialization trials assessing its safety and efficacy in adults with Type 2 Diabetes who are inadequately controlled despite the use of insulin and non-insulin medications. The ReCET procedure has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for treatment of Type 2 Diabetes in adult patients inadequately controlled by glucose lowering medications.

About Endogenex:

Endogenex is a privately held, clinical stage company headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Endogenex was founded, in partnership with Mayo Clinic, to develop therapies to improve outcomes for people living with Type 2 Diabetes. Endogenex's focus is centered on the principle that effective treatment for Type 2 Diabetes can extend beyond pharmaceutical options, correct metabolic function and help people regain control of their blood glucose levels.

For more information, please visit our website at www.endogenex.com or www.twitter.com/endogenex

SOURCE Endogenex