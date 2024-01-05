EndoQuest Robotics Partners with OMNIVISION to Equip Flexible Robotic System with Industry-leading Image Sensor

News provided by

EndoQuest Robotics™

05 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Novel flexible robotic system to offer best-in-class endoscopic visualization

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EndoQuest™ Robotics, Inc., a privately-held medical device company and pioneering leader in the development of innovative endoluminal robotic technologies, and OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging,  and touch display technology, announced today a partnership to integrate OMNIVISION's OCHFA CameraCubeChip® into EndoQuest's Flexible Robotic System.

"We are excited to be able to incorporate OMNIVISION's market-leading sensor technology into the visualization component of our first of its kind platform," said Kurt Azarbarzin, CEO of EndoQuest Robotics. "We recognize that advanced imaging is essential to enhancing physician capabilities, especially inside the lumen of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. OMNIVISION's newest technology is ideal for our Flexible Robotic System."

"We are pleased to integrate our OCHFA CameraCubeChip® into the EndoQuest Robotics platform," said Tehzeeb Gunja, OMNIVISION's Director of Medical Marketing. "The OCHFA CameraCubeChip® is a high-performance visualization solution built with OMNIVISION's PureCel®Plus-S pixel technology, with a small 1.008-micron (µm) pixel size, in a 1/8-inch optical format; it features 720x720 resolution at 30 frames per second. The PureCel®Plus-S technology enables high full-well capacity, zero blooming and lower power consumption for crisp, clear life-like images. The OCHFA CameraCubeChip® comes in a compact 1.075 x 1.075-millimeter (mm) size, with a 5mm to 50mm focus range and 120-degree diagonal field-of-view that is ideal for GI and other endoluminal procedures. It is a medical-grade, trusted component that undergoes comprehensive certification, qualification and testing, taking patient care and surgical visualization to the next level."

EndoQuest Robotics is focused on addressing the unmet needs in GI and other endoluminal surgeries by developing an innovative robotic system that offers precision, flexibility and improved patient outcomes. The company's proprietary technology is designed to navigate and perform procedures within the body's natural orifices, allowing for the least invasive interventions and enhancing the capabilities of healthcare professionals. Since EndoQuest Robotics was founded, the company has collaborated extensively and will continue to do so with healthcare providers, researchers, and industry partners to advance the adoption of its revolutionary flexible endoluminal robotic system, ultimately improving patient outcomes and redefining a new standard of care in minimally invasive surgery. 

About OMNIVISION
OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and IoT / emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today's commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

About EndoQuest Robotics
EndoQuest Robotics is a leading innovator in the development of transformative endoluminal robotic technologies. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing minimally invasive procedures by creating cutting-edge endoluminal interventions tailored for therapeutic endoscopists and surgeons to perform upper and lower gastrointestinal surgery less-invasively with a focus on enhancing precision, flexibility and patient outcomes. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.endoquestrobotics.com.

EndoQuest's Flexible Robotic System is under development, has not been cleared by the FDA and is not for commercial sale in the United States.

For media inquiries or further information about EndoQuest Robotics and its groundbreaking advancements in flexible endoluminal robotics, please contact:

Company Contacts:

Chris Klecher 
949.310.8271
[email protected]


OMNIVISION Media Contact:
Sandy Fewkes
Kiterocket
+1 408.529.9685 
[email protected] 

Gary Tegan
612.889.9490
[email protected]


OMNIVISION Company Contact:
DeAnn Liu
OMNIVISION
+1 408.916.2536
[email protected]

SOURCE EndoQuest Robotics™

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.