Endoscopy Devices Global Market 2022: Sector to Reach $62.2 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.37%

The global endoscopy devices market size reached US$ 40.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 62.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.37% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

HOYA Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Machida Endoscope Co. Ltd

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Endoscopy devices are long and thin tubes inserted inside the body via mouth or incision to examine the interior of ears, nose, bladder, esophagus, stomach, colon, throat, heart, urinary tract, joints, and abdomen.

These tubes have a camera and light source attached, which help healthcare professionals to perform biopsies and laparoscopic and arthroscopy surgeries. At present, they are available in different lengths and flexibilities depending on diagnostic organs.

For instance, rigid tubular endoscopes are utilized by doctors to examine joints, while flexible fiber-optic devices are used for assessing the colon.



A considerable rise in the prevalence of cancer and gastrointestinal disorders represents one of the primary factors driving the endoscopy devices market. Additionally, endoscopy devices can be used to investigate unusual symptoms like dysphagia, diarrhea, weight loss, heartburn, and stool blood.

Consequently, the growing pediatric population, which is relatively more vulnerable to targeted diseases, is further influencing the utilization of flexible endoscopes for diagnosis and treatment. Apart from this, the leading players are introducing capsule or robot-assisted endoscopy devices with ultra-high-definition (UHD) visualization systems.

These players are also offering easy-to-handle light sources and state-of-the-art video equipment to support the use of endoscopy devices in microsurgical techniques, which is contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of modern endoscopy devices that incorporate distal lens designs to provide a wider field of view, in confluence with the increasing consumer preferences for minimal post-surgical complications, is anticipated to foster the market growth.



