Endovascular Engineering Appoints Dan Rose as Chief Executive Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endovascular Engineering, Inc. ("E2"), a pioneering medical device company at the forefront of advancing clot removal technologies for venous thromboembolism (VTE), has named Dan Rose as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Former CEO and founding team member Mike Rosenthal will continue as Chief Operating Officer and remain on the company's Board of Directors. He will also continue in his role as Founder and General Partner at Inventure Group, LLC, where E2 was incubated.

Most recently, Mr. Rose served as CEO of LimFlow S.A., a pioneer in limb salvage for patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI). He joined LimFlow as the first employee and successfully guided the company through its acquisition by Inari Medical, Inc. He assembled a world-class team that developed and commercialized a practice-changing therapy for the treatment of late-stage CLTI, which resulted in an FDA approval and a landmark publication in the New England Journal of Medicine. Previously, Mr. Rose served as Vice President and General Manager Europe for Direct Flow Medical, and led commercial and clinical activities at Sequana Medical AG. Earlier in his career, he held successive commercial leadership roles at Medtronic in Europe. Mr. Rose has a BA and MA from the University of Virginia and an MBA from its Darden School of Business.

"Endovascular Engineering continues to set the standard in clinical innovation and patient care, driven by the steadfast dedication of our team and the invaluable support of our clinical partners," said Mike Rosenthal. "I am excited to see this exceptional team reach new heights under Dan's expert leadership through the next phase of transformative growth."

"Under Mike's leadership, the team has achieved remarkable milestones, positioning E2 to successfully complete its ENGULF pivotal trial and advance towards 510(k) clearance from the FDA," said Dan Rose. "I am deeply honored to lead this talented team with the mission of establishing the Hēlo™ PE Thrombectomy System as the preferred option for pulmonary embolism (PE) treatment."

About Hēlo™ Thrombectomy System

The Hēlo Thrombectomy System is a first of its kind technology that removes clot with its patented dual-action approach that simultaneously combines the power of aspiration with advanced mechanical clot disruption. The dual-action mechanism occurs within a self-expanding funnel, as the high-speed agitator actively engages and removes clot under physician-controlled suction. This innovative approach is designed to efficiently and effectively extract clot of mixed morphology. Hēlo operates with the agility of a small profile catheter yet boasts the capabilities of a large bore device in a single-pass operation, redefining thrombectomy.

About Endovascular Engineering, Inc.

Endovascular Engineering, Inc. ("E2"), is a mission-driven, venture-backed company focusing on the development and deployment of groundbreaking clot removal technologies that target venous thromboembolism (VTE).

The Hēlo PE Thrombectomy System for pulmonary embolism is for Investigational Use only and is not approved for commercial use. The Hēlo Thrombectomy System is not available for sale.

About Inventure Group, LLC

Inventure Group, LLC, is a medical device incubator uniquely dedicated to engineering excellence and operational execution. Inventure Group places engineering at the core of its mission to advance early-stage medical innovation. By providing an ecosystem rich in cross-functional expertise, cutting-edge infrastructure, and valuable resources, Inventure Group drives the creation and development of medical devices from concept to approval. Discover how we engineer innovation at www.inventure.group and follow our journey on LinkedIn @InventureGroup.

