Endpoint Clinical Announces R3 Release of Elosity®, Expanding RTSM, Clinical Supply, and AI-Driven Trial Insights

RALEIGH, N.C., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Endpoint Clinical today announced the release of Elosity® R3, a major update to its next-generation Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) platform. The new release introduces expanded capabilities across clinical supply operations, study execution, data transparency, and AI-powered insight, helping sponsors and CROs manage increasingly complex clinical trials with greater operational clarity and control.

Elosity R3 is designed to support the growing complexity of global and adaptive trials by strengthening how teams plan, manage, and monitor clinical supply operations. The release introduces new capabilities including central pharmacy management, flexible sourcing strategies, patient rollover across studies, enhanced portfolio-level supply optimization, and expanded tools for study configuration, audit readiness, and global access management.

The release also expands the platform's AI capabilities through eloAI, Elosity's built‑in AI intelligence that enables clinical teams to interact with RTSM and supply data using natural language. eloAI, delivers real‑time insights, visualizations, and operational analytics directly within Elosity—helping teams move from questions to answers faster while preserving study blinding, role‑based access, and regulatory compliance.

"Elosity R3 represents a meaningful step forward in how RTSM platforms support modern clinical trials," said Jeff Rubesin, Vice President of Product Strategy at Endpoint Clinical. "We built Elosity to connect trial execution, clinical supply operations, and data insight within a single platform. With R3, sponsors and CROs gain faster operational visibility, stronger governance, and the flexibility to adapt as trials evolve."

Built on Endpoint Clinical's cloud-based, integration-first architecture, Elosity enables seamless connectivity across clinical and enterprise systems, providing end-to-end visibility across the trial lifecycle. Elosity R3 is available now to sponsors and CROs worldwide.

For more information about Endpoint Clinical's RTSM solution, Elosity visit: https://www.endpointclinical.com/solutions-elosity.

About Endpoint Clinical

Endpoint Clinical is a trusted clinical trial technology and service partner that delivers reliable RTSM solutions. Endpoint blends seamlessly into clinical trial processes by providing anticipatory and adaptive solutions to proactively mitigate risks. With decades of experience, Endpoint offers a deep understanding of the challenges sponsors and CROs face. Its tech-forward dedication to innovation and high-touch services enables Endpoint to control the controllables and proactively generate speedy, strategic solutions, so sponsors and CROs can focus on running seamless clinical trials.

Media Contact:

Joelle Dyke

[email protected]

SOURCE Endpoint Clinical