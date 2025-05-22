Endurance Energy Equipment Showcases CNG, LNG & H2 Innovations at World Gas Conference 2025 in Beijing

BEIJING, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chongqing Endurance Energy Equipment Integration Co. Ltd. (Endurance), a leader in natural gas equipment industry, took center stage at the World Gas Conference (WGC 2025) in Beijing. The event, themed "Empowering a Sustainable Future" drew over 3,000 delegates from 70 countries, including energy executives, policymakers, and technical experts.

Leading Manufacturer of the Industry

Specializing in complete solutions for natural gas utilization, Endurance designs, manufactures, installs, and commissions Hydrogen stations, CNG stations, LNG stations, L-CNG stations, LNG storage & regasification facility, LNG liquefaction plants, gas processing plant and flare gas recovery units. With more than 6,000 natural gas vehicle (NGV) refueling stations supplied in China—making it the country's Champion Manufacturer—and over 2,000 NGV stations installed overseas. Meanwhile, Endurance is one of China's earliest companies to develop LNG technology and successfully constructed 40 LNG plants since 2005.

Driving the Future of Clean Energy

At the heart of Endurance's exhibition is its modular and scalable Containerized LNG Refueling Solution, designed to streamline infrastructure deployment for remote and urban applications. The solution emphasizes rapid installation, cost efficiency, and adaptability to diverse energy demands. Complementing this, Endurance's Hydrogen Energy Solutions highlighted advancements in hydrogen production and refueling technologies, reinforcing the company's commitment to accelerating the global energy transition.

Engagement and Expertise on Display

Endurance's booth became a hub of international collaboration, welcoming thousands of attendees from Nigeria, India, Russia, Slovakia, Brazil, Peru, Columbia, Cambodia, Singapore and other countries. Industry professionals, government representatives, and technical experts engaged in dynamic discussions with Endurance's technical team, exploring tailored applications of its solutions. Live demonstrations and interactive models allowed visitors to experience Endurance's technologies firsthand, sparking partnerships and inquiries across sectors such as H2 stations, NGV stations and LNG infrastructure.

A Commitment to Global Sustainability

"We were thrilled to connect with so many professionals and leaders from across the globe," said Endurance CEO Charles Du. "The demand for natural gas infrastructure is surging globally and our projects around the world prove that sustainability and energy security can go hand-in-hand."

With a focus on quality, efficiency, customization and client service, Endurance aims at supporting the growing demand for cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions worldwide. Events like WGC play a critical role in connecting the company with key stakeholders and decision-makers.

