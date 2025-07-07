Endurance Energy Showcases Full-Spectrum Natural Gas Solutions at NOG Energy Week 2025, Shaping the future of Natural Gas in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chongqing Endurance Energy Equipment Integration Co., Ltd (since 1958), the globally recognized leader in natural gas infrastructure and China's No.1 market share NGV station provider, made a powerful statement at NOG Energy Week on Nigeria's premier energy exhibition and conference. The company's live equipment demonstration attracted strong interests, with CNG dispenser order closed on-site by one of the Nigerian energy distributors.

Comprehensive Solutions for Africa's Gas Sector

Endurance Energy at NOG Energy Week 2025
As the preferred partner for energy giants including Sinopec, PetroChina and CNOOC, Endurance presented its complete range of specialized equipment and turnkey solutions:

Advanced Gas Station Systems

  • CNG Stations
  • LNG Stations (Standard & Skid-Mounted)
  • L-CNG Stations
  • RLNG Stations
  • LPG Stations

Gas Liquefaction, Processing & Recovery Solutions

  • LNG Liquefaction Plants (1 - 80 mmSCFD)
  • Gas Processing Plant
  • Flare Gas Recovery Systems
  • LNG Terminals
  • LPG Terminals

Cutting-Edge Components

  • Natural Gas Compressors
  • Cryogenic Pumps & Vaporizers
  • High-flow Dispensers & Control Systems
  • Oil & Gas flowmeters, etc.

Proven Track Record in Global Markets

With over 6,000 NGV stations in China (commanding nearly 50% market share) and successful completion of 2,000+ international projects, Endurance has become a key player in international energy sector, including 700+ India NGV stations, 50+ Nigeria stations deployed. Endurance designed and constructed nearly 40 LNG Plants and 1000+ Oil & Gas storage terminals.

Commitment to Local Development

"NOG Energy Week represents a crucial platform for us to engage with Nigeria partners," said Mr. Charles Du, Endurance CEO. "We're currently establishing a regional branch to provide: Localized engineering support, Rapid spare parts supply, Customized training programs. This action underscores our long-term commitment to Nigeria's Decade of Gas initiative."

Why Industry Leaders Choose Endurance

Pioneer of natural gas equipment innovations:

  • The 1st LNG Dispenser & LNG Station in China in 2004;
  • The 1st Hydrogen Dispenser in China in 2008;
  • The 1st LNG Bunkering Station on Yangtze River in 2015;
  • The 1st 70kg/min Hi-flow CNG Bus Dispenser in 2015;
  • The Only approved Aviation Fuel Flowmeter in China.
  • 25 Years of specialized gas equipment manufacturing
  • 300+ Engineering Team for customized solutions

Full Certification: ISO 9001, SONCAP, PESO, ASME, CE, and API compliance

For Project Inquiries & Technical Specifications:
Visit: www.endurance-energy.com
E-mail: [email protected] 
WhatsApp: +8615002352306/ +8615723269467

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2725336/on_site_photo.jpg

News Releases in Similar Topics