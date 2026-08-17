Endurance Named to Inc. 5000 for 11th Time, Continuing National Growth

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto protection provider Endurance rises to No. 2,911 on the annual list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Endurance, a leading provider of vehicle protection plans, has once again been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, marking the company's 11th appearance on the national ranking.

Endurance celebrates its 11th appearance on the Inc. 5000 list.

Endurance ranked No. 2,911 on the 2026 list, moving up from No. 2,989 in 2025. The company also ranked No. 114 among Chicago-area companies and No. 124 in Illinois.

The recognition continues a strong year for Endurance and reflects the company's focus on sustainable growth, customer experience, and the people and infrastructure needed to support drivers nationwide.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the 11th time says a lot about the consistency and commitment of our team," said Justin C. Thomas, CEO of Endurance. "Growth at this level doesn't happen because one initiative or one department. It takes people across the business working together, staying focused on our customers, and continuing to find better ways to deliver. I'm incredibly proud of what this team continues to accomplish."

The Inc. 5000 recognizes independent businesses based on percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period and has become a benchmark for entrepreneurial success and sustained business performance in the U.S.

This year's national recognition follows Endurance's No. 60 ranking on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list earlier this year. Most recently, Endurance was also named one of Selling Power's 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2026, recognizing the company's approach to sales training, compensation, onboarding enablement, and opportunities for its sales professionals.

Together, these recognitions reflect Endurance's continued growth, the strength of its teams, and an ongoing commitment to customers.

About Endurance Vehicle Services

Founded in 2006, Endurance is a well-established provider of vehicle service contracts, offering a range of protection plans designed to help drivers manage the costs of unexpected repairs. As a direct provider for most plans, Endurance delivers award-winning customer service, in-house claims processing, and a streamlined experience from start to finish. With a focus on transparency, affordability, and trust, Endurance helps vehicle owners to drive with greater confidence, knowing they have support when it matters most.

Endurance offers access to a nationwide network of repair facilities, including its VIP Repair Network, a curated group of trusted shops designed to give drivers a more consistent service experience. As a founding RepairPal Elite Partner, Endurance also works alongside RepairPal to expand customer access to certified repair facilities, offering drivers even more options for where they get their vehicles serviced.

Learn more at www.endurancewarranty.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Endurance Warranty Services LLC.