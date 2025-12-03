Endurance Stands Out as a 2025 BIG Awards Mid-Size Company of the Year Honoree

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance earns national recognition among other top-performing companies at the 2025 BIG Awards for Business.

Endurance, a leading provider of auto protection plans to consumers and dealerships across the U.S., was named a Company of the Year (mid-size business) at the 2025 BIG Awards for Business. The recognition positions the company among an elite group of organizations redefining business excellence through innovation, measurable impact, and strategic execution.

Endurance Named a Company of the Year at 2025 BIG Awards for Business

The BIG Awards for Business, established in 2012, represent the premier global recognition program celebrating companies, products, and leaders who deliver transformative results across all industries. Winners are selected through rigorous peer evaluation by seasoned executives with deep domain expertise, ensuring that only authentic performance breakthroughs receive recognition.

Regarding the recognition, Endurance CEO Justin C. Thomas shared, "In the past year, Endurance has navigated a dynamic and fast-evolving market landscape. Instead of slowing down, we used it as fuel to innovate, expand our partnerships, invest in data-driven marketing, and continue to deliver a customer-first experience." Thomas went on to say, "From growing brand awareness through our national campaign with Ludacris and Danica Patrick to enhancing tools that help drivers understand and use their coverage, we've focused on meaningful progress that creates real impact for our customers and our people."

Endurance's award-winning achievement also reflects broader market trends identified across the 2025 BIG Awards cohort, where winners demonstrated strategic advantages through the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid service models, and sustainability.

"This year's BIG Awards winners represent a fundamental evolution in business excellence," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "What distinguishes the 2025 cohort is their ability to balance cutting-edge innovation with rigorous measurement discipline. These organizations don't just promise transformation, they prove it with data, demonstrating that sustainable competitive advantage emerges when technological sophistication, ethical implementation, and quantifiable impact converge."

Fordyce continued: "Endurance exemplifies the measurement rigor and strategic vision that defines this year's winners. With 78% of recipients providing granular before-and-after comparisons, baseline-to-outcome quantification, and third-party validation, the BIG Awards recognize organizations that separate authentic excellence from marketing narratives."

About Endurance Vehicle Services

Founded in 2006, Endurance is a well-established provider of vehicle service contracts, offering a range of protection plans designed to help drivers manage the costs of unexpected repairs. As a direct provider for most plans, Endurance delivers award-winning customer service, in-house claims processing, and a streamlined experience from start to finish. With a focus on transparency, affordability, and trust, Endurance helps vehicle owners to drive with greater confidence, knowing they have support when it matters most.

As a founding RepairPal Elite Partner, Endurance collaborates on nationwide initiatives to improve the repair experience and expand consumer access to certified, high-quality repair facilities. This partnership gives customers access to thousands of certified shops and supports shared efforts to build trust and transparency in automotive repair.

Learn more at www.endurancewarranty.com.

SOURCE Endurance Warranty Services LLC.