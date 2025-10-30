Endurance's Justin C. Thomas Named "Warranty Industry Champion" at 2025 Warranty Innovation Awards

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance Vehicle Services CEO Justin C. Thomas earned the title of "Warranty Industry Champion" at this year's Warranty Innovation Awards, honoring his leadership and contributions to advancing the auto protection industry.

Endurance's Justin C. Thomas was honored during the 16th Annual Extended Warranty & Service Contract Innovations Conference in Chicago.

Endurance, a leading provider of vehicle protection plans to consumers and dealerships nationwide, is proud to celebrate recognition of CEO Justin C. Thomas's leadership and influence. The Warranty Innovation Awards honor individuals and organizations demonstrating excellence, creativity, and measurable advancement across warranty and service contract programs.

With more than 20 years of progressive experience in auto protection and financial services, Thomas has driven innovation, transparency, and customer-first initiatives at Endurance. His background includes leadership roles with AON, The Warranty Group, Assurant, and The Olive Group, where he helped modernize warranty programs and elevate the standard of service and compliance across the sector.

In receiving his distinction, Thomas said, "The 'Warranty Industry Champion' award really reflects the work we've done as a team to redefine what customers can expect from a vehicle protection company. At Endurance, we're focused on delivering real value and trust, whether someone has a claim or simply trying to understand their coverage. Our mission is to make sure every driver feels protected, informed, and confident on the road."

The Warranty Innovation Awards ceremony occurred during the 16th Annual Extended Warranty & Service Contract Innovations Conference, held at The Drake Hotel in Chicago. The three-day event brought together top warranty leaders to discuss emerging trends and tools, like artificial intelligence (AI), and other strategies for warranty lifecycle management.

As Chief Executive Officer, Thomas continues to guide Endurance's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and consumer education. Under his leadership, Endurance has strengthened its direct-to-consumer offerings, customer experience focus, cultivated new dealer partnerships, and launched Endurance Cares, the company's social impact program supporting education, automotive training, and local community non-profits.

About Endurance Vehicle Services

Founded in 2006, Endurance is a well-established provider of vehicle service contracts, offering a range of protection plans designed to help drivers manage the costs of unexpected repairs. As a direct provider for most plans, Endurance delivers award-winning customer service, in-house claims processing, and a streamlined experience from start to finish. With a focus on transparency, affordability, and trust, Endurance helps vehicle owners to drive with greater confidence, knowing they have support when it matters most.

As a founding RepairPal Elite Partner, Endurance collaborates on nationwide initiatives to improve the repair experience and expand consumer access to certified, high-quality repair facilities. This partnership gives customers access to thousands of certified shops and supports shared efforts to build trust and transparency in automotive repair.

Learn more at www.endurancewarranty.com.

SOURCE Endurance Warranty Services LLC.