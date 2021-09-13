ENDURE Studios Closes August with Four Single Releases as Aaron Kellim and Tyler Ashley Are Featured in Shoutout LA Magazine

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENDURE Studios artist and producer, Aaron Kellim was featured in Shoutout LA with an article detailing his journey as a singer-songwriter, what drives him as an artist, and his monthly single releases.

Tyler Ashley , whose upcoming single, "If I Lost You", will release September 21st, was also featured in Shoutout LA , and talks about his approach of making music while also serving in the military. Tyler's music, which has already started to become a staple in the military community through podcast and video placements, powerfully reflects his multifaceted life and experience.

Ukrainian pop artist, Linata , released " Roll Tonight " on August 20th, written with and produced by Jay Denton at ENDURE Studios in Los Angeles. Linata will be continuing to record in LA, and the whole team at ENDURE is excited to get her back in the studio soon.

Faith Richards released the first single, " Shower Me ", of her upcoming album on August 27th, which was written with Aaron Kellim and Jay Denton and produced by Denton. Faith was featured on KRXM Radio with Jeffrey Vaughn for the release - along with her new music video - as she continues to expand her dreamy, R&B/pop sound and style.

Also on August 27th, Aaron Kellim released, " Stay In Love " - written with Brian Kops , Brittany Bookout , and Chelsea Kops , and produced by Kellim and Brian Kops. These four have become a steady writing team, and look to further expand their involvement at ENDURE Studios.

To close the month, Casey Sabol released his new metal/rock single, " Flora & Fauna " on August 31st - written with Jay Denton and produced by Sabol. The former singer of Periphery's bold sound and soaring vocals continue paving a new road in the global rock scene.

