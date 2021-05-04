Endure Studios Featured in USA's Temptation Island with New Single by Faith Richards and Aaron Kellim

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENDURE Studios closed April with a featured placement in the season finale of USA Network's Temptation Island . "Before We're Leaving Here" was the first official collaboration between Faith Richards and Aaron Kellim, and was also featured on the Apple Music editorial playlist, Best New Music .

Partnering with Atrium Music , ENDURE Studios' reach in film and television placements has grown significantly, and the two companies have been working together more closely to expand the distribution channels of their growing artist rosters.

"Hold Tight" by Casey Sabol - featuring Drew Rayann, released April 13th, and marks another single co-written by Jay Denton on Sabol's project, which is gaining momentum in the rock scene both in the US and internationally.

For more information about the ENDURE Studios, Atrium Music, or Jay Denton, visit endurestudios.org , atriummusic.com , jaydenton.com , or reach Denton at [email protected]

Media Contact:

Alberto Arellano

MultiMedia Public Relations

(310) 883-8625

[email protected]

SOURCE ENDURE Studios