Endure Studios Wraps 2021 With 46 Song Releases With 21 Artists

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Closing the year with two surprise December singles by Aaron Kellim - "O Holy Night" - and Jay Denton - "Coming Home" - ENDURE Studios marked its 46th song release for the year by 21 different artists. Led by Denton and Kellim at the Los Angeles studio, the community of artists, songwriters, and producers that has been growing around ENDURE Studios has been gaining more and more media attention, label and publishing interest, and overall creative synergy. Over 40 artists worked at the studio in the past year, and some of those projects are set to release later this year. In addition to downloads and streaming, the studio had over 100,000 licensing placements in video, film, and television projects in 2021, and is poised to expand more in 2022.

ENDURE Studios launched its winter merchandise line, The ENDURE Collection , in December, which can be purchased at the online store, and Aaron Kellim's brand, Be Kind , also added to its winter line, and is available now.

In Nashville, TN, the new studio has already begun limited operations with Casey Sabol in town, and this spring will see an additional buildout to contain 3 full recording spaces by mid-April, 2022. Denton will be traveling to Nashville this spring to finish setting up the studios, kickstart operations, and start building the team of artists and producers in the city.

With 2021 in the books, ENDURE Studios is looking ahead with a dual-city vision, and many new things to come in the music, film/tv, and merchandise space - starting with Faith Richards' full debut album, I'll Bloom When I'm Ready set to release on January 21, 2022.

