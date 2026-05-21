EnerCom Announces Premier Networking Events for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference, Including Monday Charity Golf Tournament, Monday VIP Welcome Mixer, and Tuesday Casino Night

August 17–19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

Investors are encouraged to register for EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference, featuring a broad group of public and private energy companies

Limited presentation openings are available for E&P, Midstream, OFS, Energy Transition, and Emerging Technology companies

Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking to increase their market presence

DENVER, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc. ("EnerCom") is pleased to announce an exceptional lineup of networking and industry engagement opportunities at the 31st annual EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference taking place August 17-19, 2026, at the Westin Denver Downtown. Recognized as the largest independent investor conference serving the global oil and gas and broader energy industry, EnerCom Denver brings together public and private energy companies, institutional investors, family offices, analysts, and industry leaders from across the energy value chain. Attendees are encouraged to mark their calendars as EnerCom once again convenes the industry's leading decision-makers for three days of unparalleled networking opportunities, high-level presentations, and meetings.

EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference kicks off with the annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, August 17th at Colorado National Golf Club. The golf event is sponsored by global sponsor Netherland, Sewell & Associates, and EnerCom. The tournament is a fundraiser for IN! Pathways to Inclusive Higher Education. By participating in the charity golf tournament ($150 donation per golfer), you directly help create inclusive college opportunities in Colorado for students with intellectual disabilities, fostering their academic growth, social development, and career advancement. Your participation makes a real difference.

Following the Charity Golf Tournament, EnerCom Denver will host a VIP Welcome Mixer: an exclusive, invitation-only event for presenting companies, qualified investors, and conference sponsors, designed for high-level networking.

Tuesday evening's Casino Night networking event features a professionally-hosted casino experience with poker, blackjack, roulette, and craps tables using "fun money" (no cash value). Open to all registered attendees, the event also includes a charity poker tournament, along with food, drinks, and entertainment.

Held at The Westin Denver Downtown, EnerCom Denver annually hosts an in-person audience of more than 1,000 attendees, including industry professionals, institutional investors, family office investors, high-net-worth individuals, wealth managers, and private equity funds. In addition, the live webcast reaches a global audience of virtual conference attendees. Conference attendees can expect to hear presentations from more than 70 companies, including public and private oil and gas, oil service and equipment, midstream, royalty, nuclear, and energy transition companies with operations worldwide, as well as panel discussions on current energy topics.

For the investment community, the EnerCom Denver conference provides top-level access to oil and gas company executive management teams. The conference provides investors with unparalleled access to the C-suite, including one-on-one meetings and breakout Q&A sessions. Meetings are limited to buy-side principals, portfolio managers, CIOs, and securities analysts. Registration for qualified investment professionals is free, and they are encouraged to register now.

Companies interested in presenting at or sponsoring EnerCom Denver can contact Blanca Andrus at [email protected] (303) 296-8834 x246.

Presenting company lineup as of May 21, 2026, includes:

Companies continue to be added to the lineup.

Conference Overview

Conference Details: EnerCom Denver offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to network, hear from senior management teams from leading companies across the energy value chain, update investors on their operational and financial strategies, and learn how they create value for stakeholders.

Conference Dates: August 17–19, 2026. EnerCom will host its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday morning, August 17th, at Colorado National Golf Club in Erie, Colorado. Benefitting IN! Pathways to Inclusive Higher Education, the Golf Tournament requires a $150 charity donation to participate. The welcome reception and early registration will be held on Monday evening at the Westin. Formal presentations and meetings will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Venue: Westin Denver Downtown.

Who Attends the Conference: Institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth investors, private equity, wealth managers, research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, investment and commercial bankers, and energy industry professionals.

Conference Format and Details: The EnerCom Denver conference follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meetings, and multiple networking opportunities. In addition to in-person access to all company presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speakers, conference registration allows investors and management teams to meet formally and informally over cocktails, breakfast, and lunch.

About EnerCom, Inc.:

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. has been a trusted advisor to the global energy industry, working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom is an internationally recognized strategic communications and management consultancy that advises companies on investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, fractional/interim CFO advisory, marketing, financial analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit www.enercominc.com or call (303) 296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

EnerCom Denver Sponsors Include:

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI)

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services.

netherlandsewell.com

ATB Capital Markets

ATB Capital Markets offers holistic corporate and capital markets advice, combined with customized financial solutions to help businesses thrive. We're a full-service financial services provider for key industries. Backed by ATB Financial, a leading financial institution with $62.0 billion in assets, ATB Capital Markets helps clients with services that include investment and corporate banking, sales and trading, institutional research, and risk management.

atbcm.atb.com

CAC, Part of the Baldwin Group

CAC is now part of The Baldwin Group. We are stronger together. Together we deliver more specialization, more capabilities, and deeper expertise to our clients. As one, we magnify each other's strengths, unlocking the power of CAC's industry and product expertise through The Baldwin Group's infrastructure and people-powered national distribution network. Our clients now have access to a full suite of risk management tools from one team, one relationship, and one complete platform of solutions with market-leading client service. Our combined organization now serves clients across retail, specialty, reinsurance (including London and Bermuda markets), and MGA platforms.

cacgroup.com

Beatty & Wozniak

The Business of Energy

Beatty & Wozniak is the premier energy and natural resource law firm in the United States, fully dedicated to delivering for clients in the industry. Trusted by energy leaders nationwide, we're here to support your success at every turn. Beatty & Wozniak embodies a passionate commitment to energy through unparalleled dedication to the industry and the people it benefits. We represent the top echelon of energy companies in the United States because we are 100% focused on your industry — the business of energy. When your legal team lives and breathes energy law, every challenge becomes an opportunity.

bwenergylaw.com

OneNexus, LLC

OneNexus is a financial assurance platform built for energy operators facing growing decommissioning liabilities. Its flagship product, WellSecure™, delivers an asset-based surety solution that eliminates collateral and letter-of-credit requirements, freeing trapped capital while providing long-term funding certainty. Surety bonds under the WellSecure™ program are issued by Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, rated A++ (Superior) by AM Best. By pairing a recognized surety instrument with a regulated insurance structure supported by Munich Re regulatory capital, WellSecure™ gives operators a compliant, transferable, and scalable solution for long-duration decommissioning obligations.

onenexus.com

Petrie Partners

Petrie Partners, LLC is a boutique investment banking firm dedicated to the energy industry. The senior leadership has a multi-decade legacy of delivering specialized advice on mergers and acquisitions, asset transactions and valuations, and financings to the boards and managements of public, private and sovereign entities. Petrie clients benefit from the independent, conflict-free perspective and unwavering advocacy of their best interests that the team brings to every engagement.

petrie.com

IMA

IMA Financial Group is an independent broker defining the future of insurance through comprehensive and consultative risk and wealth management services. A majority employee-owned and managed company, its 2,300-plus associates in offices across the country are empowered by a shared mission to manage risk, protect assets and make a difference.

imacorp.com

Oil & Gas 360®

The Media Sponsor of EnerCom Denver, Oil & Gas 360®, is a one-stop source of news, information, and analysis from EnerCom professionals. The website is dedicated to all things energy: people, technologies, transactions, trends, and macro-economic analysis that impact our industry.

Oil & Gas 360

SOURCE EnerCom, Inc.