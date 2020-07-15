EnerCorp announces the retirement of Executive Chairman Justin Morin

HOUSTON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCorp Engineered Solutions ("EnerCorp") announced today that Justin Morin, Founder and Executive Chairman of EnerCorp's Board of Directors, has retired from active duties.

Mr. Morin began his career in the oilfield as a journeyman welder and has more than 17 years of experience managing manufactured products and services businesses. In 2013, he founded Dynacorp Fabricators, Inc. ("Dynacorp"), serving as its Chief Executive Officer. He oversaw the successful merger between Dynacorp and Energes Oilfield Solutions, resulting in the formation of EnerCorp in December 2017. Mr. Morin assumed his current role as EnerCorp's Executive Chairman in September 2018, having transitioned the day-to-day leadership responsibility of the Company to the current President and Chief Executive Officer, James Pung.

Mr. Pung said, "I want to thank Justin for his leadership, vision, and personal friendship during our time working together to build EnerCorp. Justin's passion for the business and relentless pursuit of excellence have been invaluable in positioning the company for continued success with our customers."

Patrick Connelly, EnerCorp Director and Partner at Intervale Capital, said, "On behalf of the Enercorp's Board and Intervale Capital, I'd like to express our gratitude to Justin for his many years of service to Enercorp. It's been a pleasure to partner with him during some of the most formative years for Enercorp. He has been a visionary force behind many of the Company's unique solutions, and we look forward to his ongoing support in the marketplace."

Mr. Morin said, "I could not be prouder of what my colleagues, partners and friends have accomplished at Enercorp. We've attracted some amazing talent to the company, and I'm excited to see what the team does next. EnerCorp has a bright future and will continue to be a leader in driving innovation and new technology into the well flow and sand management space."

About EnerCorp (www.enercorp.net)

EnerCorp offers innovative technologies produced in North America that deliver engineered solutions throughout the lifecycle of a well. Our services streamline wellbore construction and also minimize NPT during completions and production operations to reduce costs and maximize production through advances in automation, desanding technology efficiency, and well performance data. EnerCorp's core service domains include Well Flow Management solutions for every stage of a well's life as well as Wellbore Construction services for surface intervals and water wells. The company has highly differentiated and proprietary surface sand management technologies that are utilized as part of their service offerings and can be custom manufactured for purchase with EnerCorp's in-house fabrication business. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX and Calgary, Alberta with locations and operations in all major shale basins across North America while also providing engineered production and sand management equipment solutions for purchase globally.

