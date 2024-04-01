ENERGAGE NAMES MONUMENT CONSULTING A WINNER OF THE 2024 TOP WORKPLACES USA

RICHMOND, Va., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Consulting has announced it has earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage , a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"Humbled is the first word that comes to mind when I think about this recognition. Monument is a special place, and our people are the best in our industry. Our leaders also balance care, accountability and transparency very well, leading to being a Top Workplace for the third year in a row. Total team effort!" said Ryan Baker, President of Monument Consulting.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Monument Consulting

Monument Consulting is a Total Workforce Management company delivering meaningful solutions that can be customized and tailored to address our client's unique challenges. These solutions range from tactical execution to fully outsourced and managed programs (MSP). Monument is here to help both Human Resources (HR) and IT (Technology) departments take advantage of combining business needs with cutting edge technology. Our team has extensive experience delivering in the HCM space and VMS market. Our unique focus allows your team to benefit from a holistic approach to managing your talent.

Our passion is helping clients gain full transparency and control of their Total Workforce while achieving best-in-class performance in cost, quality, and compliance. Best of all, we make it easy.

Founded in 2003 with a focus on Total Workforce Management through our employee and contingent labor programs.

Consultants at our Core – Monument maintains a highly technical and analytical consulting services team providing a strategic approach unmatched by peers.

Seamless extension of client's HR, Sourcing, and Business Units. Additionally, Suppliers and Contractors.

Global reach with an ecosystem of partners spanning over 50 countries and all major regions.

Talent acquisition strategy relies on our trusted partner and supplier community.

Experts in integration and implementation services, spanning VMS systems and HRIS systems such as, SAP Success Factors.

Company Contact

Monument Consulting

[email protected], (804) 622-9992

https://www.monumentconsulting.com/

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Monument Consulting