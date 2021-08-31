Energoatom And Westinghouse Advance Clean Energy Throughout Central And Eastern Europe

Energoatom has selected Westinghouse AP1000 technology for their long-term goals to develop new nuclear power plants in Ukraine. The exclusive agreement solidifies Westinghouse and Energoatom to pursue the AP1000 reactor projects and help the country reach its de-carbonization goals utilizing clean, reliable, and cost-effective nuclear energy.

"In the long run application of U.S. AP1000 technology – a proven Gen III+ reactor design of around 1100 MW with passive safety systems and unique features such as standardization which will reduce construction time and cost – will allow Energoatom to ensure the highest level of safety, reliable nuclear generation, innovation, and care for the environment," said Petro Kotin, Acting President of NNEGC Energoatom.

"Westinghouse is proud to support Ukraine's current operating fleet with our industry-leading fuels and services. This agreement further strengthens our long-standing partnership with Energoatom. It represents a pivotal point in advancing Ukraine's carbon free energy future by using the world's leading nuclear reactor to meet their long-term energy needs," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer.

The AP1000 plant is a proven Gen III+ reactor. It has unique fully passive safety systems, modularized standard design, high operability performance and load following capability. The technology will provide Energoatom and Ukraine with procurement, construction, licensing, operation, maintenance, and localization benefits.

Westinghouse AP1000 technology is the only Generation III+ reactor technology licensed by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and in several countries in Europe and Asia. Four AP1000 units are setting operational performance records in China in commissioning and refueling outage duration, with outstanding capacity factors. Two AP1000 units are nearing completion at the Vogtle site in the U.S. The AP1000 technology has been selected for a six-unit project in India and is under consideration by several countries in Central and Eastern Europe, Asia, and utilities in the U.S.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

The State Enterprise "National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom" was established in October 1996. The Company operates four nuclear power plants with 15 power units, among which 13 power units are VVER-1000 and two power units VVER-440 with total installed capacity of 13,835 MW, 2 hydraulic units of Tashlyk PSP with installed capacity of 302 MW, and 2 hydraulic units of Oleksandrivka HPP with installed capacity of 11.5 MW. Today, Energoatom holds 7th place in the world by nuclear electricity production with 76,4 billion kWh generated in 2020 and 3rd in the world by nuclear share in the national energy mix – over 51%.

