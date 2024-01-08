Energos Infrastructure Announces Transformative Marine LNG Asset Transaction with Long Term Charter Contracts in Germany

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energos Infrastructure ("Energos" or the "Company"), an international marine LNG infrastructure company, majority-controlled by Apollo-managed funds (NYSE: APO) and minority shareholder New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) ("NFE"), today announced that the Company has completed the acquisition of two state-of-the-art Floating Storage and Regasification Units ("FSRUs") from affiliates of Dynagas. The two 174,000 m3 closed-loop FSRUs, built in 2021, will be renamed Energos Force and Energos Power.

Earlier in 2023, the FSRUs commenced long-term charter contracts with the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Change. The Energos Force is planned to operate in the port of Stade under direction of Deutsche Energy Terminals, while the Energos Power is planned to operate in the port of Mukran and has been subchartered to Deutsche Regas.

With these two high-specification liquefied natural gas ("LNG") regasification vessels added to its platform, Energos will own and operate 13 LNG infrastructure vessels consisting of nine FSRUs, two Floating Storage Units, and two LNG carriers. The addition of the Energos Force and Energos Power in Europe makes Energos the largest owner and operator of LNG marine infrastructure vessels by wholly-owned FSRU capacity operating within the continent.

"Reliable energy infrastructure is essential to address the global energy crisis and reduce carbon emissions," said Arthur Regan, CEO and Director of Energos Infrastructure. "We are pleased to acquire these critical assets in operating service in Germany, which we believe will solidify Energos as a premier LNG maritime infrastructure company and further supports our efforts to bring cleaner, more reliable energy to customers around the world."

Apollo Partner Brad Fierstein said, "We are pleased to support Art and the Energos team in executing this FSRU acquisition, which we believe will be transformative for the platform and support its continued growth. Providing enhanced energy security and enabling lower carbon power generation are core priorities to Apollo's efforts to help drive a more sustainable future and we believe the implementation of these new vessels can play a significant role in bolstering Germany's energy independence."

Apollo Capital Solutions performed debt advisory and placement services for the acquisition financing, which was led by BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Mizuho Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

About Energos Infrastructure

Energos Infrastructure provides critical infrastructure for the delivery, storage, and regasification of LNG through long-term contracts, helping to power countries around the world and reduce their reliance on oil and coal, enhance energy security and reliability, and enable potential cost savings. Energos' asset platform serves a diversified customer base of utilities and energy companies worldwide under third-party charters in addition to serving NFE's projects globally. Energos benefits from Apollo's investment capabilities and maritime experience, as well as NFE's LNG downstream operations and development activities.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2023, Apollo had approximately $631 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help address energy poverty and accelerate the world's transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the company's assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.

Contacts

For Energos Infrastructure

Corporate Communications:

Jim Lawrence

MTI Network

203-550-2621

[email protected]

Energos Media Contact:

Lauren Candee

[email protected]

For Apollo

Investor Relations:

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

212-822-0540

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

212-822-0491

[email protected]

For New Fortress Energy

Investor Relations:

Chance Pipitone

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Ben Porritt

[email protected]

516-268-7403

SOURCE Energos Infrastructure