Energy and Construction Partner Terra Cothran Joins King & Spalding in Houston

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that energy and construction lawyer Terra Cothran has joined the firm as a partner in the firm's Houston office.

Cothran has more than 25 years' experience in energy and construction projects. She has been the primary negotiator and on-project commercial and legal advisor for a wide variety of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, including projects and mega-projects in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. These have included liquefied natural gas facilities, crude oil pipelines, wind farms, offshore oil production facilities and petrochemical facilities.

Cothran joins the firm from Bechtel Energy, where she was the Commercial Manager and Senior Counsel in charge of negotiating and advising on a wide variety of upstream, midstream and downstream EPC contracts for energy projects. Prior to working for Bechtel, she served as Senior Counsel at Chevron, providing legal services for major capital projects on an enterprise-wide basis.

"Terra's invaluable in-house experience and extensive engineering, procurement and construction capabilities will be critical as we work to meet the growing demand for our energy and construction transactional practice," said Todd Holleman, head of the firm's Corporate, Finance and Investments practice group.

"Many members of our team have collaborated with Terra on projects and been across the table from her in negotiations, so we know first-hand what a skilled and hard-working lawyer she is. We are excited to now have her on our team," said Scott Greer, head of the firm's global construction transactional team.

Cothran received her Master of Laws in Natural Resources, Energy, and Environmental Law from University of Calgary, Canada, and her J.D. from University of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. She is qualified to practice in Canada and will obtain her Texas licensure.

"King & Spalding has a stellar international reputation in the EPC space and a deep team around the world that I'm very excited to be part of," said Cothran. "I've been fortunate to have been on deals with many of my new colleagues before and am thrilled to now have the opportunity to work alongside them as a team to help the firm meet the growing demand for its EPC work."

Cothran is the seventh key addition to the King & Spalding team in Texas since January 2023. She follows the additions of IP trial lawyer Alfonso Chan in Austin, corporate partner Mitch Tiras in Houston, restructuring partner Michael Fishel in Houston, senior trial counsel and former U.S. district judge Lee Yeakel in Austin, trial partner Mary-Olga "Mo" Lovett in Houston and antitrust partner Sean Royall in Houston and Washington.

About King & Spalding

