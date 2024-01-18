Energy and Construction Partner Terra Cothran Joins King & Spalding in Houston

News provided by

King & Spalding

18 Jan, 2024, 11:08 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that energy and construction lawyer Terra Cothran has joined the firm as a partner in the firm's Houston office.

Continue Reading
Terra Cothran
Terra Cothran

Cothran has more than 25 years' experience in energy and construction projects. She has been the primary negotiator and on-project commercial and legal advisor for a wide variety of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, including projects and mega-projects in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. These have included liquefied natural gas facilities, crude oil pipelines, wind farms, offshore oil production facilities and petrochemical facilities.

Cothran joins the firm from Bechtel Energy, where she was the Commercial Manager and Senior Counsel in charge of negotiating and advising on a wide variety of upstream, midstream and downstream EPC contracts for energy projects. Prior to working for Bechtel, she served as Senior Counsel at Chevron, providing legal services for major capital projects on an enterprise-wide basis.

"Terra's invaluable in-house experience and extensive engineering, procurement and construction capabilities will be critical as we work to meet the growing demand for our energy and construction transactional practice," said Todd Holleman, head of the firm's Corporate, Finance and Investments practice group.

"Many members of our team have collaborated with Terra on projects and been across the table from her in negotiations, so we know first-hand what a skilled and hard-working lawyer she is. We are excited to now have her on our team," said Scott Greer, head of the firm's global construction transactional team.

Cothran received her Master of Laws in Natural Resources, Energy, and Environmental Law from University of Calgary, Canada, and her J.D. from University of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. She is qualified to practice in Canada and will obtain her Texas licensure.

"King & Spalding has a stellar international reputation in the EPC space and a deep team around the world that I'm very excited to be part of," said Cothran. "I've been fortunate to have been on deals with many of my new colleagues before and am thrilled to now have the opportunity to work alongside them as a team to help the firm meet the growing demand for its EPC work."

Cothran is the seventh key addition to the King & Spalding team in Texas since January 2023. She follows the additions of IP trial lawyer Alfonso Chan in Austin, corporate partner Mitch Tiras in Houston, restructuring partner Michael Fishel in Houston, senior trial counsel and former U.S. district judge Lee Yeakel in Austin, trial partner Mary-Olga "Mo" Lovett in Houston and antitrust partner Sean Royall in Houston and Washington.

About King & Spalding

King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,300 lawyers in 23 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and consistently earns recognition for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

SOURCE King & Spalding

Also from this source

ANTIDUMPING DUTY CASH DEPOSITS TO BE COLLECTED ON IMPORTS OF PAPER SHOPPING BAGS FROM NINE COUNTRIES

ANTIDUMPING DUTY CASH DEPOSITS TO BE COLLECTED ON IMPORTS OF PAPER SHOPPING BAGS FROM NINE COUNTRIES

The Coalition for Fair Trade in Shopping Bags (the "Coalition") is pleased with the preliminary determinations by the United States Department of...
Intellectual Property Trial Lawyer Alfonso Chan Joins King & Spalding in Austin

Intellectual Property Trial Lawyer Alfonso Chan Joins King & Spalding in Austin

King & Spalding announced today that leading intellectual property lawyer Alfonso Chan has joined the firm as a partner in its Trial and Global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.