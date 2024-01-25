Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Leader Redaptive Announces New Partner Program To Drive Increased Collaboration And Sales To Fortune 5000 Customers

The new Partner Program brings new partner incentives, a Channel Resale Model, Scalable Go-to-Market Resources, pre-built joint marketing campaigns and more to drive strong partnerships and increase revenue.

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Redaptive, Inc., a leading provider of Energy-as-a-Service and energy metering solutions through the Redaptive ONE platform, launched a new and improved Partner Program supporting their Channel and Alliance partners.

The new Partner Program introduces numerous new features and incentives to help drive more growth and mutually rewarding outcomes for its various partners including:

Tiered performance structures: A points-based scorecard helps incentivize growth and deliver a program more aligned with our Partner's strategic goals and values.





Marketing initiatives for every Partner: Impactful resources and new joint marketing development funds (MDF) to drive incremental Partner growth via customizable and pre-built email campaigns and Redaptive team member best practices for defined buyer personas.





Competitive commissions: Compensate Partner performance early and often with new and increased referral payouts and a higher value discounting model for Resellers.





Channel Model: Redaptive is launching a new Channel for Resellers and Distributors to drive broader reach of its industry leading energy metering solutions and Redaptive ONE energy platform to help clients gather the required energy data to identify opportunities for savings and sustainability reporting.





Project Distribution: Redaptive will expand its leverage of Trade Partners on Redaptive projects to help them grow their business and drive high levels of client project success.

In addition, Redaptive has launched a new Partner Portal to help Partners access all these new features and assets. This includes access to the new Redaptive Academy training system and Go-To-Market (GTM) Sales Kits for Sales Enablement and Engagement which empower Partners to ramp up with Redaptive at speed and gain a deeper understanding of client value propositions positively affected by the Redaptive suite of offerings.

Redaptive has more than 40 active partners today serving customers of all sizes in a variety of industries including, industrial, real estate, education, healthcare, and more.

"At Redaptive, we consistently look for ways to better serve our Partners and help them succeed. That's why we are excited to announce the launch of our new Partner Program, which will provide our Partners with the tools, resources, training, and support they need to accelerate the growth of their Redaptive businesses and drive even more customer development projects to energy savings and sustainability success", said Joel Ullmann, Chief Partnerships Officer at Redaptive. "We believe this program is a game-changer and we can't wait to measure the positive impact it has for our Partners, as well as their customers who rely on these 'Trusted Advisor' providers to guide their energy management and sustainability transformation journey's."

To learn more about Redaptive's Partner Program or submit a partner request, visit www.redaptive.com/partners

About Redaptive

Redaptive is a leading Energy-as-a-Service provider that funds and installs energy-saving and energy-generating equipment. Redaptive's programs help many of the world's most sophisticated organizations reduce energy waste, optimize cost, lower carbon emissions, and meet their sustainability goals across their entire real estate portfolios. With Redaptive, customers can overcome capital and resource barriers to achieve energy-saving benefits quickly, all with continuous data powered by Redaptive's proprietary metering technology. Redaptive was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit: Redaptive.com.

