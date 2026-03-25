Energy Bill Assistance Available for Qualified Duke Energy Florida Customers

In 2025, nearly $30.5 million in energy bill assistance was provided in Florida, helping nearly 31,000 customers

Multiple financial assistance programs are available for eligible customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Duke Energy Florida's storm cost recovery charges have been removed from customer bills as of February, dropping residential bills approximately $44 for every 1,000 kWh, additional bill assistance resources are available for eligible customers that may face continued payment challenges.

In 2025, nearly $30.5 million was delivered to support approximately 31,000 customers.

Duke Energy Florida works with community partners and assistance programs to connect eligible customers with financial resources and support, leveraging resources such as Share The Light Fund, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), FL211.org and more.

How to get help

Duke Energy Florida works with a variety of partners to help connect eligible customers with financial assistance for their energy bills. These partnerships help ensure support reaches families who may be experiencing temporary financial hardship or unexpected challenges.

"We know that unexpected challenges can arise, and we're committed to standing by our customers when they need it most," said Melissa Seixas, president, Duke Energy Florida. "These programs help provide a safety net for families navigating temporary hardship while keeping their households running."

To explore payment assistance resources including Share the Light Fund, 211.org, LIHEAP and more, customers can visit Duke Energy's Payment Assistance Finder.

Additional support

In addition to financial assistance programs, Duke Energy also offers:

Installment Plans: Provides flexibility with paying energy bills to help make monthly payments more comfortable

Due Date Extensions: Extends your payment due date by one to 10 business days

Seasonal Savings Tips: From energy usage tracking to a live view into your energy dashboard, additional resources provide transparency and tips to help reduce everyday energy usage to lower your bill during the winter chill and heat of the summer

Customers are encouraged to seek help early to find the best option that fits their needs.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Laitin Sterling

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy