Energy Decarbonization Developments to Awaken the Global Oil & Gas Analytical Instrumentation Industry

"A decline in oil prices due to the COVID-19-induced slowdown caused the oil and natural gas markets to crash in 2020. However, there will be a demand for chromatographs and natural gas analyzers to optimize production and allow budget cuts in oil and gas production," said Janani Balasundar, Industrial Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "New sources of gases, including biogas, hydrogen, and synthetic methane, are being introduced to domestic and commercial energy systems to decarbonize gas consumption, while a lower carbon shift is being realized in the midstream and downstream sectors. These developments will further fuel the need for analyzers to measure these gases and their relative carbon emissions."

Balasundar added: "North America will dominate the market in terms of oil and gas production and expansion. The production of shale gas in the region is expected to be strong, driving the demand for process analyzers. In the United States, non-conventional sources of fuel used in the production of natural gas are expected to increase significantly in the coming years, driving the requirement for analyzers to monitor gases efficiently. Further demand will be driven by the Asia-Pacific region, where many new oil and gas projects are expected to start operations over the next eight years. Market growth for the oil and gas sector in Europe is forecast to be sluggish, owing to the impact of COVID-19 and stricter environmental regulations, which will result in suppressed demand for analytical instruments."

For more revenue opportunities, market participants should:

Offer multiple measurement capabilities in a single system to reduce overall operational expenses.

Improve the analytical capabilities of gas analyzers, particularly to measure decarbonized gas and reduce throughput times.

and reduce throughput times. Develop laser analyzers to target emission-monitoring applications as they showcase superior emission-monitoring performance with high reliability and low maintenance.

as they showcase superior emission-monitoring performance with high reliability and low maintenance. Increase focus on North American and APAC markets to capitalize on the anticipated investments in the oil & gas segments in these regions.

in the oil & gas segments in these regions. Work closely with regulatory authorities to support customers in their efforts to comply with regulatory guidelines.

Adopt customer-centric business models to speed up recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

Environmental and Safety Mandates Driving the Global Oil & Gas Analytical Instrumentation Market, 2020–2026 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Measurement and Instrumentation Growth Partnership Service program.

