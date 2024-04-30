Energy Drinks Market size to increase by USD 40.04 billion between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.04 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Drinks Market 2023-2027

Product 1.1 Sparkling energy drinks 1.2 Still energy drinks Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline 2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC 3.2 North America 3.3 Europe 3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment: The sparkling energy drinks market is growing fast because young people love them for a quick energy boost. Companies keep making new kinds of sparkling energy drinks to keep up with this demand. By improving what they offer, companies can get more customers. But there's a problem: too many sparkling energy drinks can make you burp a lot and give you heartburn. They can also make you more likely to get diseases like diabetes and obesity. So, more people are thinking about their health and might not drink as many sparkling energy drinks in the future.

More Insights:

Still drinks, which don't fizz, are popular too, especially among athletes and people who don't want sparkling energy drinks. They're seen as healthier. But overall, the drinks market is doing well because there are lots of different kinds of drinks to choose from.

They're big in the US and the UK, and lots of brands sell them in bottles, which health-conscious people like. Some drinks even have vitamins in them for extra health benefits. Teenagers especially like these drinks because they make them feel more awake. Companies are always working on new ideas to appeal to different kinds of people. And they're careful to tell people to drink responsibly to keep everyone safe.

Analyst Review

The energy drinks market is buzzing with activity, driven by various factors like rising incomes, changing consumer lifestyles, and a growing focus on health and wellness. People, especially adults and millennials, are looking for beverages that offer instant energy and mental stimulation without the depressive effects of alcohol.

Caffeine, taurine, ginseng, and guarana are some common stimulants found in these drinks, providing a boost to alertness, memory, and mood. Electrolytes in some drinks help in replenishing lost nutrients during physical activities.

Despite their popularity, energy drinks aren't without risks. Overconsumption can lead to caffeine overdose, hypertension, nausea, and restlessness. Hence, there's a rising demand for healthier alternatives like immunity-boosting beverages and those fortified with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

The market also witnesses a shift towards non-alcoholic options, catering to the needs of prediabetics and the younger generation. Flavors like lemon, lime, orange, and berry are gaining traction, along with traditional and major players like Red Bull and Monster Energy.

Understanding consumer preferences and purchasing patterns is crucial for companies in this segment to offer products that meet the demands of the market. Expert analysis suggests that functional ingredients like yerba mate and green tea extract will continue to drive innovation in the industry.

Market Overview

This market research dives into the energy drinks sector, exploring various elements like soft drinks, carbonated beverages, and fruit and vegetable-based options. Bottled water, sports drinks, and supplements also play significant roles. The report examines multivitamins, vitamins, and minerals in these drinks, alongside sweeteners used.

Sleep deprivation and wakefulness are factors influencing consumer choices. Cognition is a key focus, with products tailored to enhancing mental alertness. Alcohol and the nonalcoholic segment are considered, with energy drinks catering to both adults and traditional energy seekers. The report delves into major energy drink brands and their impact on the market, offering insights into trends and consumer preferences.

