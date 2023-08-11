Energy Drinks Market will grow at a CAGR of 7.56% between 2021 and 2026 | Demand for low-calorie energy drinks boosts market growth

Technavio

11 Aug, 2023, 19:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy Drinks Market size is expected to increase by USD 25.15 billion between 2021 and 2026, with a CAGR of 7.56%. The comprehensive report covers the energy drinks market, including segmentation by product (sparkling energy drinks and still energy drinks), type (standard energy drinks and energy shots), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Strategic Objectives of the Energy Drinks Market:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Drinks Market 2022-2026
  • Addressing Hectic Lifestyles: Energy drinks are positioned as quick solutions for busy people seeking instant energy and enhanced focus, thanks to ingredients like ginseng and caffeine, helping them stay alert and productive throughout their demanding days.
  • Expanding Health-Conscious Offerings: By introducing low-calorie and sugar-free options, energy drink brands cater to health-conscious consumers who want energy boosts without compromising on their dietary preferences, aligning with the growing trend of healthier beverage choices.
  • Creating Unique Brand Identity: Differentiating from competitors like coffee or soft drinks, energy drink companies focus on creative marketing campaigns to emphasize the unique benefits and ingredients of their products, carving out a distinct niche in the market.
  • Competitive Pricing and Value: Strategic pricing and promotions, such as bundle deals, enable energy drink brands to compete effectively against more affordable substitutes while still providing value and benefits to consumers.
  • Innovation and Variety: By continuously introducing new flavors and incorporating trendy ingredients, energy drink companies appeal to diverse consumer preferences, attracting health-conscious and adventurous individuals seeking novel beverage options.
  • Post-COVID-19 Recovery: Adapting to post-pandemic shifts in consumer behavior, energy drink brands focus on online sales, re-engaging partnerships, and adjusting marketing strategies to recover sales lost during pandemic disruptions.

By embracing these strategic goals, energy drinks can position themselves for long-term success and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

The Energy Drinks Market

The energy drinks market exhibits a strategic response to the demands of today's dynamic lifestyles. By offering convenient and quick sources of energy through ingredients like ginseng and caffeine, these beverages align with the needs of busy individuals seeking enhanced alertness and productivity. The market's adaptation to health-conscious trends with low-calorie and sugar-free options showcases its commitment to consumer preferences. Through innovative marketing, competitive pricing, and global expansion efforts, energy drink brands strive to carve unique identities and engage diverse consumer groups. As the market navigates post-pandemic challenges and emphasizes sustainability, it remains evolving and impactful within the broader beverage industry. For more information on market drivers, trends, or challenges, find the sample report here.

The Energy Drinks Market report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 15 market companies, including:

  • Amway Corp.
  • AriZona Beverages USA LLC
  • Big Red Inc.
  • Carabao Group PCL
  • Dabur India Ltd.
  • Extreme Energy
  • Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd.
  • Goldwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd.
  • Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.
  • Living Essentials Marketing LLC
  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.
  • Monster Energy Co.
  • Mutalo Group
  • National Beverage Corp.
  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Red Bull GmbH
  • Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • The Coca Cola Co.
  • Xyience Inc.

Technavio provides the Energy Drinks Market Analysis Report 2023-2027 along with the historical data! Buy the full report here.

Below, find a few suggestions:

Sports and Energy Drinks Market: The sports and energy drinks market size is projected to increase by USD 68.29 billion, and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% between 2022 and 2027. The report covers market segmentation by type (organic and non-organic), product (energy drinks and sport drinks), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Caffeine-based Drinks Market: The caffeine-based drinks market share is expected to increase by USD 194.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55%. The report covers caffeine-based drinks market segmentation by product (carbonated drinks, energy drinks, RTD coffee, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

About Technavio:

Technavio is a trusted source for industry news and insights that help businesses stay ahead in today's competitive landscape. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, we continuously scrutinize and evaluate the dynamic landscape of markets across the globe. Our comprehensive coverage, meticulous research methodologies, and pragmatic industry expertise have earned us the trust and reliance of a vast clientele, including over 100 esteemed Fortune 500 organizations.

SOURCE Technavio

