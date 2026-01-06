Energy EPC Achieves 365+ Days with Zero OSHA Recordable Incidents

New white paper from TruGrid outlines a blueprint for safer job sites and reveals the safety system that helped the company go a full year without OSHA recordables.

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGrid, a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company specializing in energy storage and solar, is celebrating an extremely rare safety milestone that few EPCs ever achieve. The company has released a new safety white paper outlining how it went more than 365 consecutive days with zero Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable incidents and maintained a 0.0 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR).

Key Safety Stats

TruGrid achieved 365+ consecutive days with zero OSHA recordable incidents.

TruGrid completed five projects and over 200,000 work hours without a single recordable event.

TruGrid's 0.0 TRIR significantly outperforms industry averages.

Average TRIR for construction industry: 1.5-2.3 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).



Average TRIR for utilities and renewable industry companies: 1.14 (ISNetworld®).

How TruGrid Did It

Leadership alignment: Weekly health, safety, and environmental (HSE) reviews, jobsite walks, and active participation in pre-mobilization planning.

Weekly health, safety, and environmental (HSE) reviews, jobsite walks, and active participation in pre-mobilization planning. Integrated field and subcontractor programs: Subcontractors fully aligned with TruGrid safety standards, pre-task planning, and stop-work authority expectations.

Subcontractors fully aligned with TruGrid safety standards, pre-task planning, and stop-work authority expectations. Training and continuous improvement: Comprehensive site-specific safety training, daily toolbox talks, digital learning platforms with >98% completion rates, and structured review of near misses.

Comprehensive site-specific safety training, daily toolbox talks, digital learning platforms with >98% completion rates, and structured review of near misses. Strategic investment in safety: Upgraded PPE, digital safety reporting systems, structured workflows, and safety contingency funds for rapid hazard mitigation.

"Safety performance at this level is the result of alignment, accountability, and a culture where teams are empowered to act before incidents occur," said Justin Whittenburg, Senior Director of Health, Safety & Environment at TruGrid.

The full white paper provides data-driven insights and practical recommendations for EPCs seeking to strengthen jobsite safety, reduce risk, and build resilient safety cultures. Click here to read the full white paper.

About TruGrid

TruGrid is a premier utility-scale engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor specializing in battery energy storage systems (BESS) and solar technology, as well as operations & maintenance (O&M). Its mission is to connect customers and communities with reliable and valuable utility-scale clean energy projects. Based in Houston, Texas, TruGrid is at the forefront of North America's energy transition, offering integrated solutions that ensure the most profitable projects for customers. Proudly owned by Hull Street Energy, TruGrid is dedicated to advancing sustainability and leading the energy industry with a focus on excellence, safety, and reliability.

