Energy Industry Veteran Mike Zyglicki Joins Rapidan Energy Group as Senior Vice President of Sales

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidan Energy Group is delighted to welcome energy sales veteran Mike Zyglicki as Senior Vice President of Sales to propel the firm's global expansion. Mike will supervise and expand Rapidan's business development team amidst growing demand for Rapidan's unique and unrivaled expertise in energy market, policy, and geopolitics.

Mike Zyglicki is a seasoned energy sales executive with over two decades of success in enterprise solutions sales, SaaS, and energy research and data. His expertise spans strategic planning, business development, managing multimillion-dollar budgets, driving revenue growth across global markets, and C-suite engagement within Fortune 1000 companies. His leadership roles include Senior Director of Commercial Sales Specialists at S&P Global, US Director of Sales at Premier Oilfield Group, and North and South America Manager of Sales for Baker Hughes (a GE company).

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Zyglicki to Rapidan Energy Group as our new Senior Vice President of Sales," said Scott Modell, CEO of Rapidan Energy Group. "Mike's proven track record in driving strategic growth, building strong client relationships, and securing high-value deals aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and deliver innovative solutions to our clients."

Mike holds an MBA in Management Information Systems from the University of Houston and advanced degrees in Computer Science and Industrial Engineering from the Silesian Technical University in Gliwice, Poland. He is based in Houston, Texas.

About Rapidan Energy Group

Rapidan Energy Group's team of veteran energy analysts and former policy and intelligence officials provides differentiated and actionable insights on energy markets, policy, and geopolitics. We help leading corporations and financial firms identify opportunities and manage risks in the global energy industry and markets.

