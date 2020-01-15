Energy Management Systems Industry Outlook, 2025 - Increasing Usage of Smart Grid Services, Increasing Competition Among Industrial Enterprises, Rapid Technology Advancements

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy Management Systems Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy management systems market was valued at USD 29.44 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.78% over the forecast period, 2020 to 2025.



The increasing focus on issues, such as managing energy consumption, optimizing the use of renewable energy sources, reducing the carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions, is creating demands for EMS.



The energy management systems market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer bases across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability.



Key Highlights



The increasing usage of smart grid services, increasing competition among industrial enterprises, cost efficiency increasing the demand from emerging economies, and government policies and incentives are some of the factors augmenting the growth of the market.

Rapid advancements in technology have further led to greater insights into energy procurement and energy usage, globally, and help in gaining competitive advantage and increasing productivity at a reduced energy cost.

However, the lack of skilled personnel, lack of awareness among stakeholders, lack of finance and non-standardized guidelines have served as key impediments hindering the growth of the market.

Market Trends



Power & Energy Sector to Hold the Largest Share

The power and energy sector, including the generation, distribution, and transmission of energy, caters to diverse industries.

The process of electricity generation undergoes various transformations, due to the limited presence of primary energy, which is directly convertible into electricity. This requires a high amount of energy that ascends the consumption, thereby, increasing the need for EMS.

The demand for electricity in the non-residential sector has been rising over the last few years, owing to new entrants in the manufacturing industry and increasing production activity from various industries, including chemical, electronics, and automotive, which is expected to fuel the market.

Increasing power generation through the renewable source of energy is expected to witness exponential growth, owing to increasing awareness regarding the environmental impact of fossil fuels, thereby, further propelling the growth of the market.

United States to Hold the Major Share

The energy management systems market in the United States remains a major market, as residential, commercial, and industrial consumers continue to drive the adoption of EMS, in order to realize energy savings.

remains a major market, as residential, commercial, and industrial consumers continue to drive the adoption of EMS, in order to realize energy savings. The United States is currently ranked as the second-largest consumer of electricity, after China . Several key federal policy directives, rising energy costs, stringent regulations concerning greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing awareness about the benefits of automation, are the major factors driving the market in the United States .

is currently ranked as the second-largest consumer of electricity, after . Several key federal policy directives, rising energy costs, stringent regulations concerning greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing awareness about the benefits of automation, are the major factors driving the market in . Furthermore, the presence of major energy management system companies, like Siemens, coupled with the evolution of new concepts and major technological contributions, is further fueling the demand for these solutions in North America .

. The rising trend of real-time monitoring of energy consumption and the integration with cloud-based systems, coupled with high automation level in smart factories across the region, have permitted real-time monitoring of energy consuming equipment, including HVAC, which is anticipated to aid the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Usage of Smart Grids & Smart Meters

4.3.2 Rising Investments in Energy Efficiency

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Installation Costs

4.4.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By EMS

5.1.1 BEMS

5.1.2 IEMS

5.1.3 HEMS

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Manufacturing

5.2.2 Power & Energy

5.2.3 IT & Telecommunications

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Energy Generation

5.3.2 Energy Transmission

5.3.3 Energy Monitoring

5.4 By Component

5.4.1 Hardware

5.4.2 Software

5.4.3 Services

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.3 General Electric Co.

6.1.4 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.6 Tendril Networks Inc.

6.1.7 Eaton Corporation

6.1.8 EnerNOC Inc.

6.1.9 Elster Group GMBH

6.1.10 SAP SE

6.1.11 Siemens AG

6.1.12 Honeywell International Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



