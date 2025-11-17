Energy Realism vs. Decarbonization: Is it an either-or choice?

Webinar to Explore Fuels and Technologies for Powering a Resilient and Sustainable Economy

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After four years of federal policy focused on decarbonization, a new course is taking shape, one focused on energy realism. This change has sparked dialogue and demand for more information about this policy shift and its implications for fuels and technologies that power key sectors of the economy. The Engine Technology Forum is hosting a webinar that will convene experts to discuss these and related issues.

Seeking Solutions for Sustainable Energy & Technology to Power a Resilient Economy

The webinar "Seeking Solutions for Sustainable Energy and Technology to Power a Resilient Economy" is scheduled for November 20 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. ET. The event is free, but registration is required. Learn more and register here.

"From Washington, DC to California and beyond, there are many questions about how the shift from past to present U.S. energy and environmental policies are impacting key industrial sectors of the economy. In one way or another, engines and fuels are at the forefront of these discussions and of the ability to fulfill the goals of economic prosperity and energy dominance," said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Engine Technology Forum, who will also serve as moderator for the event.

"We have assembled a panel of seasoned experts to explore these issues, discuss potential outcomes, and engage in dialogue with all stakeholders."

The session will discuss:

Energy realism vs. decarbonization and the implications for fuels and technology

Federal and California influence on current and future fuels and emissions policies

Sustainability and affordability considerations in energy and technology choices

Global factors shaping U.S. emissions and energy policy

The future outlook for internal combustion engines and zero-emissions technologies

Panelists include:

