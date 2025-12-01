Unleashing American Energy and Decarbonization Are Not Mutually Exclusive, Say Energy, Emission, and Fuel Analysts

Highlights of Recent Webinar

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts in energy, fuels, and emissions policy believe that unleashing American energy and pursuing decarbonization are not mutually exclusive objectives. These and related topics were the subject of a recent webinar by the Engine Technology Forum, "Seeking Solutions for Sustainable Energy and Technology to Power a Resilient Economy" which is now available to watch here.

After four years focused on decarbonization, there is now a realization that the aspirations of some past policy goals were out of sync with market realities and the desire to achieve greater energy security, both for the transportation and industrial sectors. At the same time, experts emphasized it is important that we make continued progress in achieving goals of cleaner air and greater energy security, along with access to affordable energy.

"Realizing the goals of both unleashing American energy and reducing emissions demands more advanced engines and renewable fuels, along with more electricity to power key sectors of the economy," said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Engine Technology Forum, the organizer of this session.

In his keynote presentation, Dr. Graham Conway, director at Pickering Energy Partners, outlined the framework of current U.S. policy and explained how the growing demand for electric power for artificial intelligence now dominates energy policy. He also compared global policies on electricity production and demand, highlighting the variable mix of power generation sources from coal to renewables across the globe, with a focus on the U.S.

As for transportation, progress toward achieving previously established national goals for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions was compared among the U.S., the European Union, and China. Over the next five years, there will likely be a continued need for policy measures that promote greener technologies, provide incentives for their adoption, and create carve-outs for sectors or circumstances that fall short of meeting these goals. The significance of life-cycle analysis as a true accounting of emissions was reviewed, and it was recognized that it should have a more central role in policymaking. Some analyses show that, over the life of a passenger vehicle, a hybrid vehicle using renewable fuels could achieve the same reduction in GHG emissions as a battery-electric vehicle, depending on the composition of electricity generating fuels from the grid.

Tammy Klein, founder and CEO of Transport Energy Strategies, reflected on the policy issues impacting fuel and technology choices in 2025. She expressed optimism about the EPA proposal for expanded renewable fuels volumes, while noting the challenges presented by other trade and tariff policies that affect fuel producers. She emphasized that consumers and energy prices are driving the national agenda today – a shift from the last four years. Overall, the U.S. is adding energy resources to meet increasing demand, decarbonizing where possible, and emphasizing true sustainability – a consideration of the social, environmental, and economic aspects of technology and fuels decisions. The "all-of-the-above" market-based approach best meets the demands of multiple use cases for various fuels and is preferred over a command-and-control approach, which in the past has established unachievable goals.

Dr. Ameya Joshi, founder of Mobility Notes, recognized the need for strong policies to drive technology development but also stressed the importance of incentives to encourage their adoption. He emphasized that reducing urban air pollution remains an equally important goal, one that is sometimes overshadowed by GHG policy. Dr. Joshi also noted that other countries are watching shifts in U.S. policy and considering how those changes will influence global emissions standards and overall decision-making.

"In one way or another, advanced engines and fuels are at the forefront of achieving the goals of economic prosperity, energy dominance, and lower emissions," noted Schaeffer. The panel concurred about the key role of internal combustion engines in the future and the need for continued progress in lowering emissions and improving efficiency.

For more information about emissions and energy policy visit our website.

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Please join us. We also invite you to connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Sign up for our digital newsletter, too.

SOURCE Engine Technology Forum